FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, India vs New Zealand live updates: Huge clash for Savita & Co
Follow all the live updates from India’s Pool B clash against New Zealand that will determine their future in the tournament.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s live coverage of India’s final group stage match in the FIH Women’s World Cup, against New Zealand.
This is as crucial as any match can get for the team in blue. India is currently third in Pool B and the Black Sticks are at the top. Only the best placed team in the group progresses directly to the quarterfinal, while the second-third placed teams go into an additional round - a pre-quarterfinal, if you will.
India will need to beat New Zealand to go straight through to the last-eight. A draw means India will finish third and will have to play either South Korea or Spain for a spot in the quarterfinals. But a loss by more than two goals will see China overtake India, who fill finish last in the group and will end up playing consolation classification matches.
Suffice it to say, India needs to avoid defeat to stay in contention in this competition.
Screenshots & photos in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Disney+Hotstar