Badminton, Malaysia Masters Super 500 QF live updates: Tai Tzu Ying wins first game versus PV Sindhu
Follow live updates of PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy’s quarterfinal matches at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 event in Kuala Lumpur.
Live updates
PV Sindhu 13-21, 15-8 Tai Tzu Ying: A 301 kmph smash by Sindhu and it finds its mark. She is pumped!
PV Sindhu 13-21, 14-8 Tai Tzu Ying: Now a couple of quick points from Sindhu as TTY finds the net before leaving the shuttle at the back and seeing it land inside.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 12-8 Tai Tzu Ying: The game has been on TTY’s racket once again since the interval. She’s rushing Sindhu and finding her spots again. But the Indian will be determined to not let this lead slip.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 11-6 Tai Tzu Ying: Two points for TTY after the interval. This time she manages to draw an error from Sindhu after working her around nicely.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 11-4 Tai Tzu Ying: A seven-point lead for Sindhu at the interval! The change of ends seems to have had an impact but either way, Sindhu is playing much, much better in this second game. She’s found her range and it’s TTY who’s struggling with the errors.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 10-4 Tai Tzu Ying: Fantastic defence from Sindhu! TTY seemed to have got the point in the bag but the Indian produces a superb reflex winner.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 8-4 Tai Tzu Ying: Sindhu had struggled with her judgement while leaving shuttles at the back in the near side of the court and now TTY seems to be having the same problem.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 7-2 Tai Tzu Ying: Excellent play from Sindhu again! This time she pulls the trigger from the back court and nails the cross court smash.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 5-1 Tai Tzu Ying: Brilliant drop shot winner from Sindhu! She was at the back court and faked a smash masterfully. Promising signs for the Indian.
PV Sindhu 13-21, 4-1 Tai Tzu Ying: Positive start for Sindhu in the second game. TTY dictates play with her deceptions but ends up hitting one wide. Sindhu then wins two quick points to open up a healthy lead.
PV Sindhu 13-21 Tai Tzu Ying: Sindhu injects more pace into the rallies and saves two game points. But TTY works her opponent around nicely in the next point before drawing an error. First game in the bag for the world No 2 in 14 minutes.
PV Sindhu 11-19 Tai Tzu Ying: What should have been a routine put-away ends up going wide... not much going Sindhu’s way at the moment.
PV Sindhu 11-17 Tai Tzu Ying: Absolutely delightful play from TTY at the net. She holds her shot till the very end before changing directions. Sindhu having to work extremely hard here to stay in the rallies.
PV Sindhu 9-14 Tai Tzu Ying: Three quick points for TTY and she has a healthy lead all of a sudden. Sindhu is struggling to dictate points and the errors are flowing.
PV Sindhu 9-11 Tai Tzu Ying: It’s TTY who has the lead at the mid-game interval in the opener. The world No 2 seems to have settled in now and is hurrying Sindhu with her deceptions. The Indian will want to keep pace and not let TTY get on a roll.
PV Sindhu 8-9 Tai Tzu Ying: This time TTY attempts a drop from the back court and finds the net. Sindhu is playing with great intensity, as he has at the start of all her matches this week, but needs to cut down on the errors.
PV Sindhu 6-7 Tai Tzu Ying: It’s neck and neck at the moment. TTY shows her magical touch with a drop winner at the net before Sindhu finds the net again.
PV Sindhu 5-5 Tai Tzu Ying: Wonderful reflexes from Sindhu! TTY hits a smash and the Indian taps it back to the open court to win the point. But she then pulls a backhand wide and TTY levels things up.
PV Sindhu 3-3 Tai Tzu Ying: Errors flowing from both players early in the contest. Sindhu loses two points after leaving the shuttle at the back court and seeing it land inside.
PV Sindhu 2-0 Tai Tzu Ying: Second rally of the match and it’s an entertaining one. Both players move each other around the court before TTY hits an overhead wide.
The formalities are done and we’re ready for play!
1.39 pm: An Se Young has completed a brilliant comeback win against Ratchanok Intanon. Now, it’s time for Sindhu’s highly-anticipated clash with Tai Tzu Ying. Both players are making their way out to the court now.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy’s quarterfinal matches at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 event in Kuala Lumpur.
Sindhu and Prannoy are the only two Indian shuttlers to make it to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.
Sindhu defeated 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Zhang Yi Man of China in the round of 16 and will take on second seed Tai Tzu Ying in the quarters today. It will be a rematch of the Malaysia Open Super 750 quarterfinals from last week and Sindhu will be keen to put an end to a six-match losing streak against Tai and improve a 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No 2.
Prannoy, meanwhile, got the better of Wang Tzu Wei in the round of 16 and will be up against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the quarters today. Prannoy has a 2-1 head-to-head lead against the world No 14 and last met him at this same event in January 2020, a match he won.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software