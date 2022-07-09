Wimbledon 2022 Watch: Rafael Nadal exits Wimbledon 2022 with a few farewells – ‘Hope to see you next year’ Nadal pulled out from the tournament ahead of his semifinal match due to an abdominal injury. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2022 | AFP Fond farewells with @RafaelNadal 😊#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BCWLRhAMBk— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2022 Rafa saying bye and thank you for everything to every single person pic.twitter.com/fkwE0ZkAaA— 9-7 in the 5th (@97InThe5th) July 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wimbledon Wimbledon 2022 Rafael Nadal