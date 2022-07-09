Malaysia Masters Super 500 semifinal live updates: HS Prannoy takes game 1 vs Ng Ka Long Angus
Follow updates of HS Prannoy’s semifinal at the Malaysia Masters Super 500.
Follow Scroll.in’s full badminton coverage here.
Malaysia Masters Super 500 QF as it happened: Prannoy reaches semis, Sindhu bows out
Match live on Voot Select and Sports 18 in India.
Live updates
HS Prannoy 21-17 5-10 Ng Ka Long Angus: Series of errors from Prannoy as he is unable to get his length right. And then another one at the net. He’s gone off the boil here.
HS Prannoy 21-17 5-8 Ng Ka Long Angus: Prannoy misses the backline couple of times and then sends a crosscourt net shot wide. Angus pushes ahead.
HS Prannoy 21-17 5-5 Ng Ka Long Angus: Prannoy’s caught up, good crosscourt downward shot.
HS Prannoy 21-17 4-5 Ng Ka Long Angus: A smash winner from Prannoy, followed by a net chord aided point for Angus followed by a good backhand kill at net by Prannoy. Good back and forth in this second game.
HS Prannoy 21-17 2-4 Ng Ka Long Angus: Good start to the 2nd game by Angus.
(Score corrected)
HS Prannoy 21-17 Ng Ka Long Angus: Prannoy kept Angus at an arm’s length for most of the opening game. Just around the 18-16 mark, there was a pressure point but the Indian pushed ahead.
HS Prannoy 20-16 Ng Ka Long Angus: Another error by Angus. Game points galore.
HS Prannoy 19-16 Ng Ka Long Angus: Prannoy caught off guard by a late get by Angus. And a huge roar by Prannoy next, and it shows how much he wanted that. Angus was closing in.
HS Prannoy 18-14 Ng Ka Long Angus: Oh dear, what a miss by Angus. Prannoy was scrambling, actually went in the wrong direction too but then the 8th seed goes high up and nets a jump smash. Bad miss. Could have been a 2-point game, instead a 4-point lead for HSP.
HS Prannoy 17-14 Ng Ka Long Angus: Good rally from both players and Angus finishes off a good body attack. 22-shot rally. Prannoy’s backhand goes wide next. Angus closing the gap.
HS Prannoy 16-12 Ng Ka Long Angus: Angus with good winners followed by a series of errors. Not able to find the consistency yet. Prannoy staying solid.
HS Prannoy 14-11 Ng Ka Long Angus: Terrific smash and spinning shot at the net combo by Angus.
HS Prannoy 14-10 Ng Ka Long Angus: Another good net exchange goes in favour Prannoy.
HS Prannoy 13-9 Ng Ka Long Angus: Oh, bad miss by Prannoy. A great push to the backcourt and with an open court to kill, netted the shuttle. No mistake next rally though, good follow up.
HS Prannoy 11-*7 Ng Ka Long Angus: Correction to the score. Quick words from coach Siyadath. Prannoy needed some treatment to his foot last night, commentator Steen says it was a nail that came off, nothing serious.
HS Prannoy 11-7 Ng Ka Long Angus: A wasted challenge by Prannoy but soon after Angus sends a smash well wide. Solid start by the Indian.
HS Prannoy 10-6 Ng Ka Long Angus: Another good smash winner from HSP.
HS Prannoy 9-5 Ng Ka Long Angus: Earlier in the match, the commentators discussed about Prannoy is the only player who has built on the famous Thomas Cup win. Rest of the contingent hasn’t played much at all since, so they do have a point.
HS Prannoy 9-5 Ng Ka Long Angus: The crosscourt smash working really well for HSP early on and then now a straight smash too to mix things up from the same position.
HS Prannoy 4-3 Ng Ka Long Angus: Prannoy starts with a couple of errors but has found his range quickly to inch ahead.
HS Prannoy vs Ng Ka Long Angus: 9th meeting, and Prannoy has won the last three times these two have met. Huelva Worlds, German Open and Indonesian Open not long ago.
Women’s singles: For the second straight week in Malaysia, Tai Tzu Ying defeats PV Sindhu in three games in the quarterfinals and then loses against Chen Yufei in the semifinal. The Olympic champion reduces the H2H against TTY to 6-17 in 23 meetings.
Angus Ng Ka-long cruised into the Malaysia Masters semi-finals Friday after he beat world number four Chou Tien Chen, who became the latest high-ranked badminton player to be eliminated.
The 28-year-old Hong Kong shuttler secured progression after an hour, having to recover after going down to his 32-year-old opponent from Taiwan in the first game 13-21. He went on to win the next two games 21-12 and 21-13.
Ng was error prone in the opening game, but recovered admirably with a clear strategy in the next two, which saw him dictate the net exchanges and bait Chou into unforced errors with powerful baseline drives.
This year’s Malaysia Masters had lost some of its shine due to the absence of top-ranking shuttlers.
Japan’s defending champion Kento Momota crashed out Thursday after a straight game loss against compatriot Kanta Tsuneyama, while world number one Viktor Axelsen pulled out citing a need to “rest and recharge” after winning last week’s Malaysia Open.
The 13th-ranked Ng said Axelsen’s absence made the men’s singles competition more open.
“I cannot take anything for granted, as the rest of the competitors are strong. I will prepare the best way possible and hope it goes my way tomorrow,” he said.
Ng will contest the semis against India’s H.S.Prannoy, while Lu Guang Zu of China takes on Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the other match-up.— AFP report
Hello and welcome to live coverage of HS Prannoy’s semifinal at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 event in Kuala Lumpur.
HS Prannoy reached his third semifinal of the BWF World Tour season on the back of yet another entertaining, attacking match against a higher-ranked shuttler. Prannoy saved game points in both games to overcome a stiff challenge from Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama, eventually winning a gripping quarterfinal 25-23, 22-20 at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.
The 29-year-old needed an hour, and some medical attention on his right foot, to get the better of the World No 14.
He is the last Indian standing after PV Sindhu couldn’t get past Tai Tzu Ying for the 7th straight match.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software