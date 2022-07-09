Wimbledon 2022, Ons Jabeur v Elena Rybakina, women’s singles final live updates: Eyes on first Major
Follow live updates of the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.
Live updates
Ons Jabeur 6-3, 1-2 Elena Rybakina: That was a super entertaining game! Jabeur with a delicate cross court forehand winner with her opponent at the net, before Rybakina produced an incredible dig running forward to get to deuce. The Kazakh then hit a blazing cross court backhand winner off a second serve before producing another incredible dig, this time running at full tilt and getting it across Jabeur, to get a break point. But Jabeur showed composure to close it out and get on the scoreboard in the second set.
Ons Jabeur 6-3, 0-2 Elena Rybakina: Rybakina consolidates the break, just about. She had a game point and her shot was called long, she didn’t opt for a challenge and the replay showed the ball hand landed well in. But the Kazakh regrouped impressively and saved a break point before closing out the game.
Ons Jabeur 6-3, 0-1 Elena Rybakina: SERVICE BREAK! Well, well, what do you know! Rybakina breaks to start the second set. Jabeur with some unexpected errors in that game, while the Kazakh went for her shots and even nailed a blazing forehand winner down the line. Game on!
Ons Jabeur 6-3 Elena Rybakina: JABUER WINS THE FIRST SET! Rybakina’s serve broken for the second time in the set, this time to love. She crashed one into the net again from close range and kept making errors. She seemed to be finding some rhythm but losing eight straight points will surely weigh on her mind at the start of the second set.
Ons Jabeur 5-3 Elena Rybakina: Jabeur holds to love. Rybakina crashed one into the net from point blank range in that game... a definite sign of nerves which would have only gotten worse after that. But she will be determined to hold serve now and force Jabeur to serve for the set.
Ons Jabeur 4-3 Elena Rybakina: Now a quick hold for Rybakina. Jabeur is looking to get on the offensive but she hit a couple of shots long in that game. The Kazakh is doing well to hang in there in this first set after getting broken early. This surely isn’t a one-sided contest at the moment.
Ons Jabeur 4-2 Elena Rybakina: Another relatively quick hold for Jabeur. Rybakina managed to get to 30 but the Tunisian closed it out with a big serve and a precise groundstroke.
Ons Jabeur 3-2 Elena Rybakina: Much better from Rybakina, She lands her powerful groundstrokes and hurries Jabeur to draw errors. The Tunisian then gets a sharp angle on her return off a second serve to get to deuce, before painting the baseline with a second serve forehand return. But Rybakina manages to save a couple of break points and close out the game. Jabeur perhaps guilty of trying too much in that game and making mistakes.
Ons Jabeur 3-1 Elena Rybakina: And now a quick hold from Jabeur. She produced a stunning backhand cross court winner in that game with Rybakina at the net. The Tunisian is serving big and showing no hesitation in going for her shots.
Ons Jabeur 2-1 Elena Rybakina: SERVICE BREAK! Jabeur makes the first move with some smart play. Deep service returns from her force Rybakina to make errors, and the Tunisian follows that up by being patient in consecutive rallies and getting the break. Perhaps some nerves from Rybakina there.
Ons Jabeur 1-1 Elena Rybakina: Jabeur lands a couple of big first serves too to make her way to 40-15 before Rybakina launches a superb return winner. But the Kazakh hits a backhand wide then as the Tunisian gets on the scoreboard too.
Ons Jabeur 0-1 Elena Rybakina: Big first serves by Rybakina to get us underway. She gets to 40-0 before Jabeur manages to get into rallies and draws consecutive error. But the Kazakh gets on the scoreboard with a huge forehand winner.
6.38 pm: The toss is done and Jabeur opted to receive. The warmups are done too and we’re ready for play!
6.30 pm: The players make their way to the court and the Centre Court crowd erupts. Jabeur followed by Rybakina. What an experience this must be for these two first-time Grand Slam finalists.
Route to the final
|Round
|Ons Jabeur
|Elena Rybakina
|First
|bt Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3
|bt CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (2), 7-5
|Second
|bt Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-0
|bt Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6 (5)
|Third
|bt Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3
|bt Qinwen Zheng 7-6 (4), 7-5
|Fourth
|bt Elise Mertens 7-6 (9), 6-4
|bt Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3
|Quarterfinals
|bt Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
|bt Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
|Semifinals
|bt Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
|bt Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 women’s singles final.
A historic Wimbledon women’s singles final in the Open Era. Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semi-finals. She will face Russian-born Elena Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, for the title on Saturday.
This will the first time in Open Era that the Wimbledon WS final features a first-time Grand Slam finalist on both sides of the net.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Disney+Hotstar / Wimbledon match centre