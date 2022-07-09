Jyothi Surekha Vennam-Abhishek Verma created a slice of history for Indian sport, winning the country’s first ever archery medal at the World Games, winning bronze in the mixed team compound event at the tournament’s 2022 edition in Birmingham, USA on Saturday.

This is India’s fifth medal ever at the World Games.

The World Games – considered the Olympic Games for non-Olympic sports – are being held in Alabama, USA. Compound archery is not part of the Olympic Games as things stand.

Jyothi and Abhishek scored a 157-156 win in the bronze medal playoff against Mexico. They were the top seeds in the event after qualification rounds, but had lost in the semifinal against Colombia, who would go on to win gold medal. India had defeated New Zealand in the first round.

In the individual event, Abhishek Verma finished a heartbreaking fourth after defeats in the semifinal and bronze medal playoff.

He had stormed into the men’s compound archery semifinals by stunning world No 1 and former world champion Mike Schloesser in the quarterfinal.

