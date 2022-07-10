Wimbledon 2022, men’s singles final live: Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios clash for the title
Follow live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.
Live updates
6.33 pm: Nick Kyrgios lets out a massive yawn as the players make their way out to the Centre Court. The Australian is clearly not too nervous about this. He has won the toss and opted to receive.
Highlights from the two times Djokovic and Kyrgios have faced each other so far in their careers:
Road to the final
|Round
|Novak Djokovic
|Nick Kyrgios
|First
|bt Soon-woo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
|bt Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5
|Second
|bt Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
|bt Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1
|Third
|bt Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
|bt Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7)
|Fourth
|bt Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
|bt Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2
|Quarterfinal
|bt Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
|bt Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
|Semifinal
|bt Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
|Walkover against Rafael Nadal
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.
Djokovic is gunning for his seventh All England title while Kyrgios is aiming to win his first Grand Slam title. The three-time defending champion from Serbia is yet to defeat the Australian, with Kyrgios winning both their matches so far on the ATP Tour (way back in 2017, though). Djokovic will enter the match as the favourite but Kyrgios has the game to beat the best and on grass, he’s definitely a strong contender. It promises to be a cracking contest!