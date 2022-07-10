In the third and final T20I against England at Nottingham on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth Indian man to score a century in T20 Internationals and just the sixth overall to do so.

The right-hander had come in to bat with India reeling at 13/2 in 2.4 overs whilst chasing a colossal total of 216 runs.

With fourteen fours and six sixes in the knock, Suryakumar’s first T20I century gave India a fighting chance in the hard-fought game.

With the equation in the last two overs being 41 runs needed to win, a herculean effort was needed from Suryakumar who was batting at 103. He hit Moeen Ali for 16 runs to give India a chance before he succumbed in the penultimate ball of the over and was dismissed for 117 runs off 55 deliveries.

Eventually the knock did not prove to be enough as India lost by 17 runs, but it ended up being the second highest individual score by an Indian man, just behind Rohit Sharma’s 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Here’s a look at some Twitter reactions to his brilliant century:

No player from a full member country has made more T20I runs at a better strike-rate than Suryakumar Yadav.#ENGvsIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 10, 2022

Obviously it's flat, obviously it's small boundaries, but I genuinely think this is one of the best T20 knocks I've seen. https://t.co/KUQyTjHitC — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 10, 2022

I genuinely think SKY is the perfect T20 anchor — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 10, 2022

Glorious knock by SKY. India’s hopes of a win rest on him — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 10, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav becomes the fifth Indian man and the sixth Indian batter overall to score a T20I century.



Raina

Rohit

Rahul

Harmanpreet

Hooda

SKY — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 10, 2022

So happy to see Suryakumar Yadav achieve this. He’s come a long, long way. Deserves every bit of this success.#ENGvIND — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) July 10, 2022

How on earth do you describe these shots (yes I'm struggling)? Extraordinary stuff. Sky's the limit(less). #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 10, 2022

You can watch a lot of T20 cricket and not see an innings as good & as pure as this from Suryakumar Yadav. Hyper-modern orthodoxy. Sumptuous timing & ridiculous range in accessing all areas of the field. #ENGvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 10, 2022

Bombay doing really well with the bat right now in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at Nottingham#ENGvsIND — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) July 10, 2022

SKY hits the most crazy areas in the field for any given length. Must be a torture to plan for a bowler. — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) July 10, 2022

This is quite un-Indian batting from Suryakumar Yadav. Manipulating and exploiting the field to the T. Batting in the middle order, if i may add. Just outstanding batter. #ENGvIND — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) July 10, 2022

Highest 4th or lower wicket partnership by India in men's T20Is:



112* - Surya & Shreyas v ENG, today (so far)

107 - Dhoni & Rahul v WI, 2016

102* - Dhoni & Yuvraj v AUS, 2013

100 - Dhoni & Virat v AUS, 2019

98* - Dhoni & Manish v AUS, 2019

97 - Dhoni & Yuvraj v SA, 2012#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 10, 2022

O BHAI SAAB SKY YOU CHAMP — Mon (@4sacinom) July 10, 2022

This has been some outstanding display of batting by SKY, showcasing his brilliant range. And he's improved his range since the time he was given an India debut. Absolutely brilliant batting this — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) July 10, 2022