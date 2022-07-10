It took him a while by his high standards but No 21 finally happened for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian claimed his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

This was the fourth consecutive time Djokovic won the title at SW19, making him the fourth men’s player - after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer - to do so. It also took him one better of Federer’s overall Grand Slam tally, as he won his 21st title, just one short of Rafael Nadal’s 22, the record among male players.

Wimbledon 2022, men’s singles final blog: Djokovic wins in four

Here are some reactions to another famous win for Djokovic:

Sealed with a kiss for the fourth straight time. pic.twitter.com/lNgy5BoFJO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 10, 2022

Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning his 21st major title and his 7th at #Wimbledon! https://t.co/Q4onVtvtaW — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 10, 2022

4️⃣ straight Wimbledon’s in a row is no mean feat. @DjokerNole’s composure, focus and consistency has been the hallmark of his game over the years.



Lovely to see Novak appreciating @NickKyrgios & the staff at #Wimbledon after this win. pic.twitter.com/N6nEf3TntK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2022

Congratulations on winning your 7th Wimbledon Novak Djokovic, that was a controlled and masterful performance. Bad luck Nick, you have so much talent, I hope to see you in another Slam final soon. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2022

Keeps raising the bar!! What a champ 🔥 congrats man @DjokerNole 👊🏼 https://t.co/TLvffJWSM2 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) July 10, 2022

Great champion!!! Idemo Nole!!! 🏆 https://t.co/nQwvPIFeLO — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) July 10, 2022

So impressive. Congrats to Nole ! Cheers tweeps. Thanks for watching w me! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 10, 2022

Absolutely incredible effort once again from @DjokerNole @Wimbledon #7 time champion #21 — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) July 10, 2022

Sue Barker reminds Djokovic it's his wedding anniversay.



Djokovic: "I'm going to buy you flowers after this. You keep reminding me of things I would be in big trouble if I forgot." pic.twitter.com/uPLqtkibMy — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 10, 2022

It’s safe to say that the @Wimbledon farewell video for #SueBarker broke me 🥲🥲



Huge congrats on an amazing 30 years and wishing you all the best for the future, it’s been a privilege to see you in action 🙌🙌#Wimbledon @BBCSport — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 10, 2022

Djokovic went along the line of ground staff and officials shaking hands with each one. pic.twitter.com/77craaYFLL — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) July 10, 2022

I've said it once - I'm saying it again.



Novak Djokovic's mental strength needs to be studied extensively.#Wimbledon — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) July 10, 2022

The champion does it again and how! Grand slam no. 21 for @DjokerNole👏 #WimbledonFinal — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 10, 2022

21st century great. Novak Djokovic. #Wimbledon — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 10, 2022

After losing to Medvedev in the US Open final to miss out on the calendar year Grand Slam, getting deported from Australia and looking very flat in his loss to Nadal in RG, Djokovic is back in the winners' circle on the major stage. Is visibly emotional at his bench! — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) July 10, 2022