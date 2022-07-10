It took him a while by his high standards but No 21 finally happened for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian claimed his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
This was the fourth consecutive time Djokovic won the title at SW19, making him the fourth men’s player - after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer - to do so. It also took him one better of Federer’s overall Grand Slam tally, as he won his 21st title, just one short of Rafael Nadal’s 22, the record among male players.
Here are some reactions to another famous win for Djokovic: