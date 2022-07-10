England defeated India by 17 runs in the third and final T20 International at Trent Bridge on Sunday to deny the tourists a 3-0 series clean sweep. India, set 216 for victory, were in trouble at 13-2 inside three overs.

But a stunning century from Suryakumar Yadav, who made 117 off just 55 balls, including 14 fours and six sixes, kept them in the hunt. But when he fell in the penultimate over, India were 191-7 and England all-rounder Chris Jordan then closed down the game after recalled left-arm quick and player of the match Reece Topley had taken 3/22 in four overs.

India, however, won this series 2-1 following victories at Southampton and Edgbaston.

Earlier in the match, England’s Jos Buttler, in his first series a white-ball skipper since succeeding retired 50-over World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and batted on what looked a typically good Trent Bridge. Buttler, opening alongside Jason Roy, used Malik’s express speed against him, driving through two fours through the offside before unfurling a six over midwicket.

Avesh, however, struck when Buttler played on to a well-directed cutter.

Roy fell for 27, caught behind after slashing at Malik while a befuddled Salt was bowled by Harshal’s cleverly disguised slower ball. Dawid Malan top-scored with 77 in England’s 215-7 when India looked as if they might restrict England to a total of under 200 with Bishnoi taking an impressive 2-30 from his maximum four overs.

But Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 42 from 29 balls, plus a 19 off nine from Harry Brook and 11 off three from all-rounder Chris Jordan helped England to their eventual total.

Malan was in aggressive form Sunday during a 39-ball innings featuring six fours and five sixes. The 34-year-old left-hander did have a moment of good luck when dropped on just four as Harshal Patel failed to hold a return catch.

The left-hander brought up a 30-ball fifty with a straight drive off Malik before then thrashing the fast bowler high over extra cover for six. But he fell in Bishnoi’s last over, skying a catch to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

England, the 50-over world champions, now face India in a three-match one-day international starting at the Oval on Tuesday.