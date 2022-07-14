Rohit Sharma was named captain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the squad for the five-match T20 International series against West Indies, which begins on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Among those not named in the squad are Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. As is usually the case now, the BCCI press release did not provide any reasoning for the decisions.

R Ashwin makes a comeback while KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are named subject to their fitness.

The five-match T20I series in the West Indies will be another important part of preparations in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin in October.

India are also scheduled to play a three-match One-Day International series in the West Indies before the T20I matches, beginning on July 22 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated England 2-1 in the just-concluded T20I series and are currently playing a three-ODI series before touring the West Indies.

India’s T20I squad for WI tour’s 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Indian men's tour of West Indies Day Date Match Venue Friday 22nd July 1st ODI Port of Spain Sunday 24th July 2nd ODI Port of Spain Wednesday 27th July 3rd ODI Port of Spain Friday 29th July 1st T20I Trinidad Monday 1st August 2nd T20I St Kitts Tuesday 2nd August 3rd T20I St Kitts Saturday 6th August 4th T20I Lauderhill, Florida Sunday 7th August 5th T20I Lauderhill, Florida