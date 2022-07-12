Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane ensured India’s second medal of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea, topping their 10m Air Rifle Mixed team qualifiers with a sizzling 634.4 after 60-shots.

They were joined by the strong Hungarian pair of Istvan Peni and Eszter Meszaros, who finished second in the 30-team qualifying round with a score of 630.3, well behind the Indian pair.

Also reaching the bronze medal match was the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team pairing of Shiva Narwal and Palak, who shot a total of 574 in their qualifying round to finish third behind the Greek pairing of Anna Korakaki and Dionysios Korakakis. They shot 579 to finish second. The top spot was claimed by Olympic champion Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia who shot 584.

All the Mixed Team bronze medal matches are slated for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 and they will be followed by the gold medal encounter.

Two other pairs, namely Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan in the corresponding Rifle competition could not make the grade as both finished in eighth position.

Arjun and Elavenil shot 627.8 for their eighth placed finish while Naveen and Rhythm finished on a total of 570.

Earlier in the day, India missed out on about five chances for a medal when none of the qualifiers in Men’s and Women’s 10m Air Pistol as well as in the Men’s Trap could make their opportunities count.

In the Men’s 10m Air Pistol, India had three qualifiers in the top eight ranking round but Naveen came closest to a medal, finishing fourth with an effort of 250.7. Shiva Narwal was fifth with 199.7 while Sagar Dangi was sixth with 199.2.

In the Women’s 10m Air Pistol, India’s lone ranking round qualifier Yuvika Tomar ended seventh with 147.1 to her name.

In the Men’s Trap, young Vivaan Kapoor shot a brilliant 122 out of 125 to qualify third among eight qualifiers for the ranking rounds but ended fourth in his match to finish outside the medals.

India has one gold in the tournament so far and are lying fourth on the medal tally.