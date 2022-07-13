Jasprit Bumrah responded to a one-day international career-best haul that set-up India’s 10-wicket thrashing of world champions England by saying “I have bowled so much better than this and not got wickets”.

Bumrah took 6-19, including an opening spell of 4-9 in five overs that routed a proven top order, as England were skittled out for just 110 in 25.2 overs at the Oval on Tuesday.

India then sprinted to their target, with captain Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 76 as his side won with more than 31 overs to spare to go 1-0 up in a three-match series that continues on the other side of London’s River Thames, at Lord’s, on Thursday.

Bumrah, 28, may have been assisted by overcast conditions and a well-grassed pitch after Rohit won a good toss, but there was no denying his skill as he surpassed his previous best return in 71 ODIs of 5-27 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017.

“I don’t look at end results and judge my bowling,” Bumrah told reporters after a day/night match that ended so quickly there was no need for the floodlights to be switched on.

“There have been instances where I have bowled so much better than this and not got wickets.”

Bumrah was well-supported by new-ball partner Mohammed Shami (3-31) as India made light of the fact that England were fielding arguably their strongest batting line-up in the 50-over format since winning the 2019 World Cup final.

“Both of us had a conversation and decided we should go a little fuller and try to bowl a Test-match length,” said Bumrah.

“I try to keep a balanced mind, not look too far ahead... Keeping things simple, not trying to over-complicate it too much and shutting out the outside noise has always worked for me.”

‘Phenomenal’



He started England’s collapse by inducing Jason Roy to play on with just his fourth ball – one of four ducks in an England innings where Bumrah had Joe Root, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, caught behind for nought as well.

“There’s no doubt about the quality of the England side,” said Bumrah. “You always want to test yourself against very good players.

England captain Jos Buttler, whose 30 was the hosts’ top score, paid tribute to Bumrah’s “unique action”.

“He has an incredibly high level of skill – he creates an angle but still has a phenomenal wrist to move the ball both ways from that angle to both right and left-handers,” Buttler said.

“He produces tough angles and does it at high pace – as a package that is very good.”

Buttler has now lost three of his four games – including a 2-1 T20 series defeat by India last week – since taking over following former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan’s retirement.

“It’s certainly key not to panic,” Buttler said.

“If I look back over the past five or six years, batting has been our super strength in this form of the game.”