After missing out on the first One-Day International of the three-match series against England due to a niggle, Virat Kohli returned to India’s playing XI for the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was left out of the playing XI for the first ODI due to a groin issue that was being monitored as India went on to register a thumping 10-wicket victory at The Oval thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Rohit Sharma’s heroics.

For the second match of the series, though, Kohli was back in the side in place of Shreyas Iyer.

Earlier on Thursday, the former India captain was left out of India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series in the West Indies, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India not stating a reason for his exclusion in their media release.

Kohli replacing Iyer was the only change India made to their playing XI for the second ODI.

In the first match of the series, India had opted to bowl first and cleaned up the England innings for just 110 runs. Bumrah delivered a career-best spell of 6/19, while Mohammed Shami picked 3/31 and Prasidh Krishna bagged a wicket. In reply, India chased down the target without losing a wicket as openers Rohit (76* off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31* off 54) remained unbeaten.

Playing XIs for the second ODI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India’s squad for the series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.