Badminton, Singapore Open quarterfinals live updates: PV Sindhu in decider against Han Yue
Follow for updates from key quarterfinal clashes at the Super 500 event in Singapore.
Live updates
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 9-14 Han Yue: Oh dear, another wild challenge from Sindhu and it’s a big lead for Han now.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 9-11 Han Yue; SUPER RALLY! Sindhu does well on defence and then closes it out with a brutal down the line smash that leaves Han on the court. The Indian needed that right out of the interval.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 8-11 Han Yue: Into the final change of ends, it is Han with a 3-point lead. Another well disguised drop, Sindhu gets to this one but the forehand block is on the net.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 8-10 Han Yue: Oh another really good rally, this time Sindhu doing well on defence but Han takes it with a good net shot. Misses the line next.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 7-9 Han Yue: Oh, one of the shots of the match! Shaping to play a smash, Han drops the shuttle dead on the other side of the net. Delightful. Sindhu gets the serve back with another body attack.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 6-8 Han Yue: Every point is being met with a little celebration.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 5-7 Han Yue: Sindhu sends a crosscourt well wide and then Han plays a really good point to inch ahead by two points. Both players trying to assert themselves here, vocally as well.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 5-5 Han Yue: Lovely crosscourt winner from Sindhu but soon after a roar from the former junior world championship runner up. Great contest at the moment.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 4-4 Han Yue: Sindhu with another body attack on Han, and it is paying dividends for her. Both players jostling for control at the moment.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11, 3-3 Han Yue: Sindhu letting out a roar as she sees a shuttle go long, perhaps happy with her own judgement there. A 28-shot rally follows, Sindhu takes that. But Han levels things up with a couple of good points. She has recovered quickly from game 2.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11 Han Yue: Here’s how game 2 panned out. 7 straight points to close it out for Sindhu.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 21-11 Han Yue: DECIDER! Well, that was quick. Sindhu just turned the afterburners on after the mid-game interval. Surged ahead with a series of short points.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 20-11 Han Yue: Game points galore in the blink of an eye.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 18-11 Han Yue: Superb run of points for Sindhu. Goes up by 7 points with a powerful 1-2.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 13-9 Han Yue: That’s one of the best points Sindhu has played today. Great hustle on defence and then a superb crosscourt winner.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 11-8 Han Yue: Something that has been happening a while with Sindhu. On a lighter note, she needs a challenge course! For now, she has a a 3-point lead heading into the interval.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 10-8 Han Yue: Sindhu has a solid lead here as Han sends one long but gets the serve back with a lucky misjudgement – she went for the shot missed it but shuttle was wide. Sindhu gets another challenge wrong and Han closes in.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 9-6 Han Yue: A very precise downward shot to Sindhu’s forehand followed by an error of her backhand side. Han is a bit inconsistent at the moment. Sindhu keeping herself ahead as both players exchange body smashes.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21, 4-3 Han Yue: Once again, Han having success with her precise placement while Sindhu’s points are coming from good net shots or power. Even battle here. Sindhu lets out a big roar after a good smash down the line.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-21 Han Yue: Game 1, Han Yue! A backhand that dangles on the net chord and falls over on the other side and it is first blood for the world No 19.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-20 Han Yue: Good kill at the net, Han has three game points.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 17-19 Han Yue: A delightful 1-2 at the net by Sindhu and she wins a huge point. Gets the serve back.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 16-18 Han Yue: Sindhu having to work really hard in the rallies here if Han doesn’t give her the height. And with a smash that goes just long, it’s a handy lead for Han now. Sindhu wants to challenge but none left. Oh dear, that looked in.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 15-15 Han Yue: Sindhu inches ahead with a good run of points but loeses the lead and her second review as Han play a nice crosscourt winner at the net. Sindhu has no challenges left.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 14-14 Han Yue: Couple of good points played at a nice tempo, followed by an error from Han and we are level.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 11-14 Han Yue: Not sure if this is me reading too much into the visuals, but Sindhu doesn’t seem 100% with her movement today. A couple of times she has had issues down her right side. Worth keeping an eye on that.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 10-13 Han Yue: Sindhu having mixed luck with judging the length at the backcourt.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 9-11 Han Yue: A really good rally heading into the mid-game interval. Sindhu working hard on defence to keep the shuttle in play but a good forehand from Han down the line to take a lead.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 8-10 Han Yue: Lovely crosscourt forehand block followed by a round-the-head crosscourt (her best weapon, for me) winner. That’s followed by a really close review by Sindhu that just went in.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 7-9 Han Yue: Sindhu’s power game working well early on but Han too is having success with her precise drops and clears. Going to be a clash of styles you’d think.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 5-4 Han Yue: Both shuttlers not quite able to find the sidelines with precision in the early stages. Shuttle’s going quite wide.
WS quarterfinals, PV Sindhu 0-0 Han Yue: Here we go then, time for a third meeting between these two. Sindhu has a 2-0 lead H2H but they haven’t played in a while. Sindhu however, must be wary of another test.
Here’s a look at India’s quarterfinal matches. Court 1 will start off with Sindhu vs Han Yue shortly.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour where action continues in Singapore this week for Indian shuttlers.
This Super 500 event has so far been quite super for India as we have four quarterfinals to look forward to today. In-form Indian shuttler HS Prannoy defeated World No 4 Tien Chen Chou on Thursday for the second straight time on tour. The Indian came up with a superb comeback, winning 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 over the third seed. Saina Nehwal, who is finding her way back to form and fitness came up with a close, hard-fought, memorable 21-19, 11-21, 21-17 win over fifth seed He Bing Jiao of China. PV Sindhu was put to the test by Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen, before coming out with a 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in an hour and six minutes. She was trailing 17-19 in the 2nd game.
In men’s doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat sixth seeded Malaysians Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin 18-21, 24-22, 21-18 in a 65 minute match. The Indians registered one of the best wins in their career on the tour, saving three match points in the second game while doing so.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software