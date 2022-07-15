More than 20 athletes from India will feature across 13 at the 2022 World Athletics Championships which are being held in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15 to 24.
Olympic Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be India’s best hope for a second World Championships medal, as will be long jumper M Sreeshankar.
The Indian athletes, as things stand, are spread across 13 track and field events.
India’s only medal at the World Athletics Championships was won by Anju Bobby George when she finished third in women’s long jump at the 2003 edition in Paris.
Here is the schedule for the events in which Indian athletes will be participating this time around:
Note: All times are in IST
Schedule for Indian men's events
|Athlete
|Event
|Qualifiers
|Semi-finals
|Finals
|Avinash Sable
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
| July 16: 05.45 am
|
| July 19: 07.50am
|MP Jabir
|Men's 400m Hurdles
| July 17: 01.50am
| July 18: 06.33am
| July 20: 08.20am
|M Sreeshankar
|Men's Long Jump
| July 16: 06.30am
| July 17: 06.50am
|Muhammed Anees Yahiya
|Men's Long Jump
| July 16: 06.30am
| July 17: 06.50am
|Jeswin Aldrin
|Men's Long Jump
| July 16: 06.30am
| July 17: 06.50am
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men's Triple Jump
| July 22: 06.50am
| July 24: 06.30am
|Praveen Chithravel
|Men's Triple Jump
|July 22: 06.50am
|July 24: 06.30am
|Eldhose Paul
|Men's Triple Jump
|July 22: 06.50am
|July 24: 06.30am
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Men's Shot Put
| July 16: 07.25am
| July 18: 06.57am
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
| July 22: 05.35am
| July 24: 07.05
|Rohit Yadav
|Men's Javelin Throw
| July 22: 05.35am
| July 24: 07.05
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men's 20km Race Walking
|NA
| July 16: 03.40am
|Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh
|Men's 4x400m relay
| July 24: 06.10am
| July 25: 08.05
Schedule for Indian women's events
|Athlete
|Event
|Qualifiers
|Semi-finals
|Finals
| S Dhanalakhsmi*
|200m
| July 19: 06.30am
| July 20: 06.35am
| July 22: 08.05am
|Aishwarya Kailash Mishra
|400m
| July 18: 12.30am
| July 21: 07.15am
| July 23: 07.45am
|Parul Chaudhary
|3000m Steeplechase
| July 16: 11.05 pm
| July 21: 08.15am
|Annu Rani
|Javelin Throw
| July 21: 03.50am
| July 23: 05.20am
|Priyanka Goswami
|20km Walk
|NA
| July 16: 01.40am
The World Athletics Championship – Oregon 2022 – will be broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX and will be streamed online on SonyLIV.