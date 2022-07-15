More than 20 athletes from India will feature across 13 at the 2022 World Athletics Championships which are being held in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15 to 24.

Olympic Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be India’s best hope for a second World Championships medal, as will be long jumper M Sreeshankar.

The Indian athletes, as things stand, are spread across 13 track and field events.

India’s only medal at the World Athletics Championships was won by Anju Bobby George when she finished third in women’s long jump at the 2003 edition in Paris.

Here is the schedule for the events in which Indian athletes will be participating this time around:

Note: All times are in IST

Schedule for Indian men's events Athlete Event Qualifiers Semi-finals Finals Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase July 16: 05.45 am



July 19: 07.50am

MP Jabir Men's 400m Hurdles July 17: 01.50am

July 18: 06.33am

July 20: 08.20am

M Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am

July 17: 06.50am

Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am

July 17: 06.50am

Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am

July 17: 06.50am

Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am

July 24: 06.30am

Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am July 24: 06.30am Eldhose Paul Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am July 24: 06.30am Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put July 16: 07.25am

July 18: 06.57am

Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw July 22: 05.35am

July 24: 07.05

Rohit Yadav Men's Javelin Throw July 22: 05.35am

July 24: 07.05

Sandeep Kumar Men's 20km Race Walking NA July 16: 03.40am

Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m relay July 24: 06.10am

July 25: 08.05

All times in IST

Schedule for Indian women's events Athlete Event Qualifiers Semi-finals Finals S Dhanalakhsmi*

200m July 19: 06.30am

July 20: 06.35am

July 22: 08.05am

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra 400m July 18: 12.30am

July 21: 07.15am

July 23: 07.45am

Parul Chaudhary 3000m Steeplechase July 16: 11.05 pm

July 21: 08.15am

Annu Rani Javelin Throw July 21: 03.50am

July 23: 05.20am

Priyanka Goswami 20km Walk NA July 16: 01.40am

All times in IST (*Participation at the event is unclear due to visa issues)

The World Athletics Championship – Oregon 2022 – will be broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX and will be streamed online on SonyLIV.