More than 20 athletes from India will feature across 13 at the 2022 World Athletics Championships which are being held in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15 to 24.

Olympic Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be India’s best hope for a second World Championships medal, as will be long jumper M Sreeshankar.

The Indian athletes, as things stand, are spread across 13 track and field events.

India’s only medal at the World Athletics Championships was won by Anju Bobby George when she finished third in women’s long jump at the 2003 edition in Paris.

Here is the schedule for the events in which Indian athletes will be participating this time around:

Note: All times are in IST

Schedule for Indian men's events

Athlete Event Qualifiers Semi-finals Finals
Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase July 16: 05.45 am

July 19: 07.50am
MP Jabir Men's 400m Hurdles July 17: 01.50am
July 18: 06.33am
July 20: 08.20am
M Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am
July 17: 06.50am
Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am
July 17: 06.50am
Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am
July 17: 06.50am
Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am
July 24: 06.30am
Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am July 24: 06.30am
Eldhose Paul Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am July 24: 06.30am
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put July 16: 07.25am
July 18: 06.57am
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw July 22: 05.35am
 July 24: 07.05
Rohit Yadav Men's Javelin Throw July 22: 05.35am
 July 24: 07.05
Sandeep Kumar Men's 20km Race Walking NA July 16: 03.40am
Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh  Men's 4x400m relay July 24: 06.10am
July 25: 08.05
Schedule for Indian women's events

Athlete Event Qualifiers Semi-finals Finals
S Dhanalakhsmi*
 200m July 19: 06.30am
July 20: 06.35am
July 22: 08.05am
Aishwarya Kailash Mishra 400m July 18: 12.30am
July 21: 07.15am
July 23: 07.45am
Parul Chaudhary 3000m Steeplechase July 16: 11.05 pm
July 21: 08.15am
Annu Rani Javelin Throw July 21: 03.50am
July 23: 05.20am
Priyanka Goswami 20km Walk NA July 16: 01.40am
All times in IST (*Participation at the event is unclear due to visa issues)

The World Athletics Championship – Oregon 2022 – will be broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX and will be streamed online on SonyLIV.