Avinash Sable qualified for the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event after finishing third in his heat at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The runner from Beed clocked in 8:18.75 in heat 3 to automatically qualify for the final.

Sable’s 8:18.75 saw him finish seventh overall with Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali topping the qualifiers with a time of 8:16.65.

M Sreeshankar qualified for the final of the men’s long jump event while Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya missed out.

With only Tokyo Olympics finallist Yuki Hashioka (8.18m) and USA’s Marquis Dendy (8.16m) jumping over the qualifying mark of 8.15m, Sreeshankar’s second jump of 8m saw him qualify as the seventh-best jumper.

Tokyo Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and Tokyo finalist Eusebio Caceres qualified for the finals with identical jumps of 8.03m.

2021 Diamond League final winner Thobias Montler (8.10m) and 2021 European U23 champion Simon Ehammer (8.09m) were the other jumpers who breached the 8m mark.

Men's long jump qualifiers Pos Heat Name Nat Result Detail Wind 1 A Yuki HASHIOKA JPN 8.18 Q +0.4 2 A Marquis DENDY USA 8.16 Q +0.2 3 A Thobias MONTLER SWE 8.10 q -0.7 4 A Simon EHAMMER SUI 8.09 q -0.6 5 A Eusebio CÁCERES ESP 8.03 q +0.1 5 B Miltiadis TENTOGLOU GRE 8.03 q +0.9 7 B M SREESHANKAR IND 8.00 q +0.6 8 A Henry FRAYNE AUS 7.99 q 0.0 9 A Wayne PINNOCK JAM 7.98 q +0.7 10 B Jianan WANG CHN 7.98 q +1.5 11 B Steffin MCCARTER USA 7.94 q +1.4 12 B Maykel MASSÓ CUB 7.93 q +0.8 World Athletics (Q: automatic qualifer; q: best qualifier)

In the men’s 20km race walking final, Sandeep Kumar finished 40th with a time of 1hr 31min 58sec. In the women’s event, Priyanka Goswami finished 34th with a time of 1hr 39min 42sec.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor pulled out of the shot put qualifiers after going through his practice throws. It is unclear why Toor pulled out.