Singapore Open Super 500, PV Sindhu v Saena Kawakami semifinal live updates: Can Sindhu reach final?
Follow all the updates from the semifinal between Sindhu and Kawakami at Singapore Open.
Live updates
Women’s singles: After Sindhu’s dramatic win there was upset elsewhere and it wasn’t be Pornpawee Chochuwong facing the Indian in the semifinal. Saena (sounds familiar!) Kawakami with a rather stunning scoreline to defeat Chochuwong. Here are the quarterfinals scores and semifinals lineup.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour where action continues in Singapore.
After an epic Friday for Indian badminton, where all four quarterfinal matches went the distance, it was only PV Sindhu who came through for the semifinals. Saina Nehwal had match points, HS Prannoy launched a stunning late fightback, Dhruv-Arjun pushed the Daddies to the limit once again but all those three matches ended in defeats in three games.
Sindhu too had to work hard, winning from a game down, in rather dramatic fashion at the end.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software