Singapore Open Super 500 final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi live updates: Sindhu takes opening game
Follow updates from the Singapore Open women’s singles final, where Sindhu takes on Asian champion Wang.
Live updates
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 8-16 Wang Zhi Yi: Oh dear. A lovely smash from Sindhu to leave Wang on the floor, Sindhu then sends the net kill well long. Too much power there.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 7-15 Wang Zhi Yi: All too comfortable for Wang at the moment, you’d not blame Sindhu for saving fuel. Oh, a lovely net shot from the Indian. Followed by another to set up a kill.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 5-12 Wang Zhi Yi: Assuming a decider is imminent in this one, would expect Sindhu’s game plan must be figure out a tactic for the end-game. She has a couple of nice early crosscourt shots early on.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 3-11 Wang Zhi Yi: Sindhu sends a couple of lifts long. She looks a bit deflated at the moment, perhaps conserving her energy knowing what’s to come? A big lead for the Asian champion going into the interval.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 3-7 Wang Zhi Yi: A complete mishit by Sindhu from the backcourt, and that tells you it is difficult to push the shuttle from the near side. Gets the serve back as Wang sends a lift long.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 2-6 Wang Zhi Yi: The first proactive rally of the second game for Sindhu and she kills it at the net. Another point follows after a good rally, set up by a crosscourt forehand.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 0-5 Wang Zhi Yi: Here we go then, Wang making her move early in the second game. A crosscourt winner exactly like Sindhu’s in the opening game. A longish rally for the 5th point and it goes wide from Sindhu.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9 Wang Zhi Yi: Couple of errors from Wang to end that opening game and as good a start as Sindhu could have hoped for. That run of 13 points straight was quite superb for Sindhu. But I imagine coach Park would be asking her to keep her guard up at the start of the 2nd game. Wang might enjoy playing from the far side too.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 20-9 Wang Zhi Yi: A bagful of game points for Sindhu.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 19-8 Wang Zhi Yi: And yes, Wang is now starting to control the shuttle better. Might not be enough for the opening game, but she is getting back into the game. Sindhu gets the serve back with a lovely winner and then a delightful net shot winner.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 16-6 Wang Zhi Yi: Commentator Gill Clark tells us that Wang chose the tougher side to start from a sign that she is perhaps looking at going the distance and finishing from the stronger side. Sindhu will need to remain alert.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 15-4 Wang Zhi Yi: Wang ends the run of points at 13, then has another lucky net chord. But Sindhu has moved ahead once again.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 11-2 Wang Zhi Yi: Well, that is something I didn’t see coming! 11 straight points for Sindhu after a 0-2 deficit to start. Errors from Wang sure, but Sindhu playing with lovely control. A quick word with Coach Park who must be pleased I presume.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 9-2 Wang Zhi Yi: An early contender for the rally of the match. Really good from both players, Sindhu wins the point with a nice drive to the back-court, with good disguise. A 8-2 lead. And then a ninth straight point for Sindhu.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 6-2 Wang Zhi Yi: A lovely crosscourt winner from Sindhu followed by a lift from Wang that got stuck in the net. That’s a rare sight. Sindhu with a nice run of points here. Six of them. Another lovely drop.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 2-2 Wang Zhi Yi: A backhand error from Wang and Sindhu has the serve. Then a forehand error from the Chinese.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 0-1 Wang Zhi Yi: A lucky net chord for Wang to start.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: A big cheer for Sindhu, she has been well supported this week in Singapore. Here we go then. Wang chose the near side. Sindhu chose to receive.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: In race to Guangzhou, Sindhu will go top of the standings irrespective of the result.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: A mouth-watering final between the world No 7 from India and one of the fastest rising young shuttlers on tour. The two could well have met earlier this year at the Asian C’ships final but that wasn’t to be for Sindhu. Wang will be a hard opponent to crack today, Sindhu will need her A-game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour where action come to a close this week in Singapore.
PV Sindhu is the last Indian standing and she reached her first Super 500-plus event final of the 2022 season. The third seed (but effectively top seed once Tai Tzu Ying withdrew) breezed past Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in 32 minutes. She will now take on Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi in the final. The Chinese shuttler comfortably defeats a battling Aya Ohori.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software