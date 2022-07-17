India in England 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli dismissed in a familiar manner yet again in Manchester ODI vs England The former India captain was off to a positive start but edged one to the keeper again. Scroll Staff An hour ago Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Another outside edge, another low score for Virat Kohli 😞📹: England Cricket #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/jSBxMwAqrS— The Field (@thefield_in) July 17, 2022 Also read:Road to T20 World Cup: The Virat Kohli piece in Rohit Sharma & Co’s batting jigsawWatch: Hardik Pandya says ‘always fancy my bouncers’ after brilliant four-for against England We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket virat kohli indian cricket indian cricket team england vs india