Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance and a majestic century from Rishabh Pant helped India defeat England by five wickets in the third and final One-Day International and win the series 2-1 in Manchester on Sunday.
Pant remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 – his first ODI ton – and got the player of the match award. The left-hander struck 16 fours and two sixes – with 41 runs off the last 15 balls he faced – in a memorable knock at the Old Trafford.
“You want to perform in pressure situations,” said Pant after the match. “I’m glad I got the job done for my team today. I enjoyed the support today and hope I can continue enjoying my cricket. You keep learning as you play more and that’s what I want to keep doing.”
India bowled England out for 259 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya starred with the ball – picking the key wickets of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone – and returned with figures of 4/24 from seven overs.
India then were in trouble early with Topley dismissing the top three of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply. But they chased down the target in 42.2 overs, with Pandya stitching a match-winning partnership for the fifth wicket with Pant and scoring 71 off 55. He was handed the player of the series award for his effort through the three games.
