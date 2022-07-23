athletics world championships Watch: Sydney McLaughlin clocks 50.68 for new women’s 400m hurdles world record to win Worlds gold The USA hurdler smashed her own world record to run the first ever sub-51 time in the event, finishing well ahead of Bol and Muhammad. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago 2022 Gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's 400 metres hurdles final and setting a new world record | REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Play World Athletics C’ships: Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles World Record, Miller-Uibo adds world championship gold to her collection We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sydney McLaughlin WCHOregon22 WorldAthleticsChamps World Athletics Championships