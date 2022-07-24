Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning India’s second medal at the World Athletics Championships after clinching silver.

Olympic champion Chopra took silver with 88.13m to become the second Indian to win a world championships medal after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters retained his javelin throw title with a 90.54 metres throw on his sixth and final attempt for victory, having led the competition throughout.

Czech Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze with 88.09 while India’s Rohit Yadav finished 10th.

Here are some reactions to Chopra’s historic silver

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support . pic.twitter.com/31tLKjdV3V — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) July 24, 2022

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships for our country. Your best efforts have made our country proud in the world. Keep the flag flying high. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 24, 2022

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1. Another incredible throw under immense pressure to get a historic Silver medal for India. Ice cool temperament at the big stage. Just India’s second ever medal at the World Athletics Championship after Anju Bobby George long jump bronze in 2003. — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 24, 2022

#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men's #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/oNsHfJEets — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 24, 2022

What a champion, what an athlete!#Oregon2022,JavelinThrow,88.13m



First ever silver medal in Athletics at the World Championships for #India



Second only to win a medal at the WCH for India after long jump legend Anju Bobby George (Bronze, Paris 2003,6.70m)@g_rajaraman pic.twitter.com/cHFP3KdnBv — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

Yet another medal for Neeraj Chopra! Forget the colour for a moment but medal starts Olympics, world championships goes to show just how special he is. Always remember that. The 90mtalk is simply outside noise from us. Look at Weber so unlucky……. — neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) July 24, 2022

A lot of the talk leading up to Worlds was how Neeraj would be able to respond, should he find himself behind the competition after the first few throws. Does make for nervy viewing, but think today was a good response that shows how *clutch* he can be. — Aman Shah (@aman812) July 24, 2022

South Asian Games 🥇

World U20 Athletics Championships 🥇

Asian Athletics Championships 🥇

Commonwealth Games 🥇

Asian Games 🥇

Olympic Games🥇

World Athletics Championships 🥈



And he’s only getting started… 🇮🇳#CraftingVictories #NeerajChopra #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/xwnX8vE5Tg — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) July 24, 2022

To imagine an Indian track and field athlete will win a silver medal at a world championship and we will be mildly disappointed speaks volumes of what Neeraj Chopra has achieved ❤️ — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has completed his medal set.

🥇 In Olympics

🥇 In U20 world championship with a world record

🥇 In Asian Games

🥇 In CWG

🥈 In Senior World championship

All by the age of 24. As an athletics fan, I just want a full fit Chopra, Peters and Vetter in Paris Olympics 🤞 pic.twitter.com/wRWuPgrWgi — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) July 24, 2022

#WATCH | Villagers, family celebrates Neeraj Chopra's win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, Haryana pic.twitter.com/WERadvQH1q — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022