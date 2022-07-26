India is set to host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 as the International Cricket Council approved Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka as the four host countries of the women’s white ball events from 2024-2027.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh for the second time, with the 2026 edition going to England for the first time since 2009. Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women’s T20 Champions Trophy 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event.

The hosts were selected via a bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

“We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements.”

The ICC Board approved both the men’s and women’s FTP 2023-2027 and these will be published in the coming days.

Daniel Vettori and VVS Laxman have been appointed to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as current player representatives. Roger Harper has been selected as the second past player representative on the committee joining Mahela Jayawardene.

The ICC Board approved the process to elect the next Chair of the ICC which will take place in November 2022. The election will be decided by a simple majority and the term of the elected Chair will run for a two-year period from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2024.