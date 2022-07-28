India in West Indies 2022 Watch: Mohammed Siraj sets up India's win in 3rd ODI with two wickets off his first three balls The right-arm pacer dismissed Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks to give India a dream start with the ball in the third ODI against West Indies. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Twitter @BCCI #WIvIND #CricketTwitterMohammed Siraj struck twice in his first over to set up India's win over West Indies in the third ODI 🔥📹: FanCodepic.twitter.com/4wKegPALAn— The Field (@thefield_in) July 28, 2022 Also read: Shubman Gill, bowlers help India complete ODI series sweep against West Indies We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket west indies vs india Mohammed Siraj