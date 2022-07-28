India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about inculcating a “killing attitude” in the team as they prepare for their opening clash of the 2022 Commonwealth Games against Australia.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Harmanpreet, who is India’s captain across formats, said the team was inspired by all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar’s words during the Sri Lanka tour in June.

“During the Sri Lanka tour, we had a meeting with the players,” said Harmanpreet. “I asked the girls how they want the team to play. Pooja gave a good answer about developing a killing attitude. Right now we are working on that, whether we are training or playing. Everyone is talking about that in the team. All players have bought into this.”

“A lot of the time, it is only the senior players who come and give in ideas. This time, other players were also talking and giving their ideas on what type of cricket and approach we want to continue in the nets and the upcoming tournaments,” Harmanpreet Kaur said regarding Vastrakar’s idea.

Harmanpreet said the team has prepared well for the Birmingham Games and it will all come down to executing the plans on the field.

“Things are looking well. We have got three practice sessions so far. We are in great shape. The conditions will help the bowlers but it will be good for batting as well. However, we just need to worry about the execution,” said the skipper.

“We have a balanced side and we need to shuffle our batting and bowling here and there for the right combination.”

Indian women will be playing at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground for the first time, and the dimensions of the ground will be something the team has to get used to quickly.

The captain was also asked about being spotted with a golf club for her warm-up routine. “My trainer Sagar made me start this routine. I can use that for warming up my wrists and shoulders so that in T20 cricket I am ready to swing from the start, that whenever my turn comes, I feel ready to go and swing the bat,” she said.

