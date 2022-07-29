CWG 2022, Day 1 live updates: IND vs AUS in cricket about to start, Manika Batra & Co in action
Follow live coverage of day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Key updates:
- Table tennis: In women’s team event, India start with a 3-0 win against RSA in Group 2.
- Cricket T20: India vs Australia about to start. Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat.
Cricket T20, Group A, India vs Australia: Here’s a look at the playing XIs. S Meghana and Pooja are big misses, would have featured in the XI in an ideal scenario. But that gives Harleen a comeback into the T20I side, and Meghna Singh makes her debut in this format.
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King,
Cricket T20, Group A, India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first. Veda Krishnamurthy in the studio for Sony Sports says that is a significant thing for this Indian team against the mighty Meg army.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND 3-0 RSA: Sreeja Akula wraps things up for the defending champions. Wins 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. Indian women will be action later against Fiji at 8.30 pm IST.
Cricket T20, Group A, India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur spoke last night about a ‘killing attitude’. India would need that and then some inspiration on the field to pull this off against the favourites.
Cricket T20, Group A, India vs Australia: Time for the big match of the day, we are just over five minutes away from the toss. Some team news to get going. Meghna Singh makes her T20I debut. And seems to be finally some confirmation coming on the Covid-19 situation. Meghana is in Birmingham, but Vastarkar isn’t.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND 2-0 RSA: Sreeja Akula is facing Danisha Patel in a singles match now. The Indian has won the first game 11-5.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND 2-0 RSA: India take a 2-0 lead in the tie as Manika Batra dominates Musfiquh Kalam to win in straight games.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND 1-0 RSA: Even better from Manika in the second game, she wins it 11-3. She’s going on the offensive at every given opportunity and not allowing her opponent to settle.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND 1-0 RSA: Manika takes the first game 11-5. She started a bit slowly but found her rhythm soon enough. The defending women’s singles champ is being aggressive while returning serves and also mixing-up her own serves nicely.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Time for Manika Batra, the Gold Coast’s golden paddler for India. Takes on world No 200 Musfiquh Kalam.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND vs RSA: Time for Manika Batra to begin her title defence. She takes on Musfiquh Kalam.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND vs RSA: India take a 1-0 lead against South Africa! Sreeja/Reeth give India a winning start with a 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 win against Edwards/Patel.
Lawn Bowls: First match featuring an Indian at CWG 2022 has ended in defeat. Taniya Choudhury loses 10-21 against Scotland’s Dee Hoggan in the women’s singles first round.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND vs RSA: Same score and same result in the second game! Reeth and Sreeja win it 11-7 to take a strong lead in the match. They were put under pressure in the early stages of the second game but fought back calmly.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND vs RSA: Edwards and Patel from South Africa had the lead in the second game but the Indians have levelled up at 5-all.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND vs RSA: That’s the first game in the bag for the Indians. Reeth and Sreeja pulled ahead and held firm to close it out 11-7.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND vs RSA: Reeth and Sreeja are off to a strong start, they lead 5-1 in the opening game.
Table tennis, women’s team, Group 2, IND vs RSA: Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula have taken the court for their match against South Africa in the women’s team Group 2.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: After the highs of Gold Coast, the Indian table tennis contingent has some high standards to get close to. Plenty of controversy in the build-up but now begins the title defence. 2018 champions begin against South Africa.
Table tennis: The lineup for the women’s team Group 2 match between India and South Africa later today has been confirmed.
Gymnastics: Indian gymnasts will be in action in the Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2, that starts at 430 pm. The team event is a final when all subdivisions are done. The first subdivision is underway.
Lawn Bowls: New Zealand, meanwhile, are dominating India in their men’s triples match.
Lawn Bowls: It’s been a close contest so far between Taniya and Dee. The first to 21 will win the match.
Lawn Bowls: India’s Tania Choudhury is in action in women’s singles & Indian team in action in men’s triples vs New Zealand. These are sectional matches. Player / team to reach 21 points first wins the match.
Lawn Bowls: India’s Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain and Chandan Kumar Singh are in action too. They’re facing New Zealand in the men’s triples first round.
Indian triathlon athletes will be in action later today. Here’s a wonderful story about them:
Lawn Bowls: Tania Choudhury’s women’s singles first round match has begun. She faces Scotland’s Dee Hoggan.
Things will start off with Lawn Bowls. It is a tournament that has been long part of CWG. Dominated by Scotland, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand. The objective of the game is to roll balls closer to a smaller ball known as the jack in an attempt to get closest to it. Here’s a quick video to get an idea about it:
12.52 pm: First up for India, it’s going to be some Lawn Bowls action with Tania Choudhury competing in her women’s singles first round match, and Chandan, Navneet, Mridul in their men’s triples first round match against New Zealand. Both matches will begin at 1 pm IST.
Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Last evening, fans were treated to an impressive, albeit rather long, opening ceremony for CWG 2022 in Birmingham. For India, it was badminton star PV Sindhu and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh who were the flagbearers.
In photos: CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony - Malala’s speech, taming the giant bull, India’s parade & more
Now, it’s time for the games to begin! It’s set to be a busy opening day for Indian athletes in Birmingham, with plenty of action in cricket, badminton, hockey, table tennis, boxing, squash, swimming and more.
Here’s a look at today’s schedule for India:
|Sport & discipline
|Athletes
|Details of event
|Timing (in IST)
|Cricket T20
|India vs Australia (Group A)
|3.30 pm
|Badminton (Mixed team event)
|India vs Pakistan (Group A)
|6.30 pm approx
|Hockey (Women's)
|India vs Ghana (Pool A)
|6.30 pm
|Boxing (Men's 63.5kg)
|Shiva Thapa
|Rd of 32 vs Suleman Baloch (PAK)
|5.00 pm
|Table Tennis (Women's team)
|Group 2 vs RSAGroup 2 vs Fiji
|2.00 pm8.30 pm
|Table Tennis (Men's team)
|Group 3 vs BARGroup 3 vs SGP
|4.30 pm11.00 pm
|Artistic Gymnastics (Men's team final & Indiv. qualifications)
|Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli, Yogeshwar Singh
|Subdivision 2
|4.30 pm
|Swimming Men's 400m freestyle
|Kushagra Rawat
|Heat 3
|3.11 pmFinal: 11.37 pm
|Swimming Men's 50m butterfly
|Sajan Prakash
|Heat 6
|4.03 pm
|Swimming Men's 100m backstroke
|Srihari Nataraj
|Heat 4
|4.26 pm
|Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Final
|Ashish Kumar Singh
|FINAL
|0.18 am (Past midnight)
|Squash (Women's singles)
|Anahat Singh
|Rd of 64 vs Jada Ross
|11.00 pm
|Squash (Men's singles)
|Abhay Singh
|Rd of 64 vs Joe Chapman
|11.45 pm
|Cycling (Men's 4000m Team Pursuit)
|Vishavjeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh
|Qualifying
|3.25 pmFinal: 9.50 pm
|Cycling (Women's team sprint)
|Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala
|Qualifying
|4.12 pmFinal: 10.25 pm
|Cycling (Men's team sprint)
|Rojit, Esow, Beckham, Ronaldo
|Qualifying
|4.46 pmFinal: 10.33 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Women's singles)
|Tania Choudhury
|Section B - Round 1 vs Hoggan DeeSection B Round 2 vs Daphne Artur
|1.00 pm 4.00 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Men's triples)
|Chandan, Navneet, Mridul
|Section A - Round 1 vs NZLSection A - Round 2 vs SCO
|1.00 pm 4.00 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Men's pairs)
|Sunil, Dinesh
|Section C, Round 1 vs MASSection C, Round 2 vs FLK
|7.30 pm10.30 pm
|Lawn Bowls (Women's fours)
|Lovely, Rupa Rani, Pinki, Nayanmoni
|Section D, Round 1 vs ENGSection D, Round 2 vs COK
|7.30 pm10.30 pm
|Triathlon (Men's indiv. sprint distance)
|Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Vishwanath Yadav
|Final
|3.31 pm
|Triathlon (Women's indiv. sprint distance)
|Pragnya Mohan, Sanjana Sunil Joshi
|Final
|7.01 pm
