Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games could see India open their medal account as Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event.

Weightlifting will see three medal events.

Action will begin with Nitendra Singh Rawat in action in the men’s marathon event.

After recording a 5-0 win in their group A match against Pakistan, the Indian mixed badminton team will take on Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday.

The women’s hockey team will play Wales in their second Pool A match after beating Ghana 5-0 in their opener.

In boxing, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the women’s 70kg round of 32 bout. Mohammed Hussamuddin (men’s 57kg) and Sanjeet (men’s 92kg) will also be in action as they begin their campaigns.

Table tennis, squash, lawn bowls, cycling and swimming action continues on Saturday.

India's schedule for July 30 at CWG 2022 Sport & discipline Athletes Details of event Timings (in IST) Athletics - Men's Marathon Nitendra Singh Rawat Final 2:30 PM Badminton (Mixed team event) India vs Sri Lanka (Group A)

India vs Australia(Group A)

1:30 PM







11.30 PM

Weightlifting (Men's 55kg event) Sanket Mahadev Sargar FINAL 1.30 PM Weightlifting (Men's 61kg event) Gururaja

FINAL 4.15 PM Weightlifting (Women's 49kg event) Mirabai Chanu FINAL 8.00 PM Table Tennis (Women's team) Group 2 vs Guyana

Quarterfinals *

2.00 PM



From 8.30 PM

Table Tennis (Men's team) Group 3 vs North Ireland 4.30 PM Squash (Men's singles) Ramit Tandon Round of 32 vs Christopher Binnie 5.00 PM Squash (Women's singles) Joshana Chinappa Round of 32 vs Meagan Best 5.45 PM Squash (Women's singles) Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Round of 32 vs Aifa Azman 5.45 PM Squash (Men's singles) Saurav Ghosal Round of 32 vs Shamil Wakeel 6.15 PM Squash (Women's singles) Anahat Singh Round of 32 vs Emily Whitlock 11.45 pm Squash (men's singles) Abhay Singh Round of 32 vs A Clyne 00.15 am (Past midnight) Boxing (Men's 57kg) Mohammed Hussamuddin Round of 32 vs Azomele Dyeyi 5.00 PM Boxing (Women's 70kg) Lovlina Borgohain Round of 32 vs Ariane Nicholson 12.00 AM (midnight) Boxing (Men's 92kg) Sanjeet Round of 16 vs Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali 1.00 AM (past midnight) Cycling (Women's Sprint) Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul Qualifying



1/8 finals*

Quarterfinals*

Semifinals*

Final*

2.32 PM



4.03 PM



4.36 PM



8.52 PM



10.21 PM Cycling (Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit) Meenakshi Qualifying



Final*

3.11 PM



9.00 PM Cycling (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit qualifying) Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar Qualifying



Final*

4.52 PM



9.56 PM Cycling (Men's Keirin) Esow Alben, David Beckham First Round

First round Repechages*

Second Round*

Finals*

8.32 PM



9.14 PM

10.11 PM



10.47 PM Hockey (Women's) India vs Wales 11.30 PM Swimming (Men's 200m freestyle) Kushagra Rawat Heat 3

Final* 3.06 PM



12.13 AM (Past midnight) Swimming (Men's 100m backstroke) Srihari Nataraj FINAL 01.35 AM (Past midnight) Artistic Gymnastics (Women's Team final and Individual qualification) Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta Subdivision 3 9.00 PM Lawn Bowls (Men's triples) Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain, Chandan Kumar Singh Section A - Round 3 vs Malta 1.00 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's singles) Tania Choudhury Section B - Round 3 vs Laura Daniels 1.00 PM Lawn Bowls (Men's pairs) Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar Section C - Round 3 vs Cook Islands 7.30 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's fours) Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia Section D - Round 4 vs Canada 10.30 PM * - on the basis of results

The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes as per the official website for CWG 2022.

