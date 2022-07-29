CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: India pacer Renuka Singh’s sensational spell in CWG 2022 opener against Australia The Indian pacer dismissed Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath to pick bowling figures 4/18 in India’s first match at the Birmingham Games Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Renuka Singh Thakur during the women's Twenty20 cricket match between Australia and India on day one of the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham | AFP Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Renuka Singh Thakur Renuka Singh Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket India Australia