CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: CWG 2022, Hockey – Gurjit Kaur & Co put five past Ghana to begin campaign with solid win Gurjit Kaur scored a brace, while Neha Goyal, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete added one each, as India earned a big win against Ghana. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Hockey India Play Also read: India at CWG 2022, Day 1 blog – Srihari in final, TT teams start well, 14-year-old Anahat shines hockey indian hockey gurjit kaur indian women's hockey team cwg 2022 commonwealth games