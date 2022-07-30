India at CWG 2022 Day 2 live: Badminton, table tennis teams, weightlifter Sanket Sargar in action
Dilip Unnikrishnan: Weightlifting – And it seems the pressure has gotten to the Malaysian! He fouls out with his second attempt at 111kgs! Sanket has raised his third attempt to 113kgs. Will Aniq match Sanket again? No he won’t. Goes for 111kgs again and he fouls out again!
Dilip Unnikrishnan: Weightlifting –Both Sanket and Aniq successfully lift 107kgs. The Indian has now lifted the weight to 111kgs for his second attempt! Kasdan will go for 109kgs with his second attempt but wait! Kasdan also raises his 2nd attempt to 111kgs. A psychological battle as much as a physical one between the two.
Weightlifting, men’s 55kg final: And now Sanket lifts 111 kgs like a boss. He’s pumped and completely locked in.
Weightlifting, men’s 55kg final: We are now into the medal contenders and Sanket Sargar easily lifts 107kgs with his first attempt.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: Weightlifting – We are now into the medal contenders with Uganda’s David Niyoyita failing with all his attempts at 100kgs. And he is out of the medal contention! Sri Lanka’s Dilankara Yodage will be after Niyoyita with 105kgs with Sanket and Aniq Kasdan to end with 107kgs
Table tennis women’s team, Group 2, India 1-0 Guyana: Nicely done by Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison. They win the first match of the tie 11-5, 11-7, 11-7. Manika Batra is up next.
Table tennis women’s team, Group 2, India vs Guyana: Manika Batra and Co are back, taking on Guyana. The defending champions won both matches yesterday as did Guyana. This match will decide the group toppers..
Badminton mixed team Group A, India 1-0 Sri Lanka: Ashwini-Satwik complete a solid 21-14, 21-9 win. They were tested in the first quarter of the match but kept getting better as the match went on. Up next, it’s going to be Lakshya Sen in men’s singles action for the second match of this tie.
Athletics: India’s Nitendra Singh Rawat is in men’s marathon action.
Badminton mixed team Group A, India vs Sri Lanka: Ashwini-Satwik win the first game 21-14. The Sri Lankan pair kept pace till the interval but the Indians started to pull away thereafter.
Weightlifting, men’s 55kg final: Sanket has listed 107kgs for his first attempt in snatch so it will be a while before we see him in action. It will be a very close battle between the Indian and Kasdan in snatch.
Vinayakk: Weightlifting, Men’s 55kg event final: First weightlifter in action for India is Sanket Sargar. Will be a medal contender if he can register good attempts with listed weights. Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq will be one to watch out for, he is the one with listed first weights more than the Indian.
Dilip Unnikrishnan: Weightlifting to begin shortly and 21-year-old Sanket Sargar is in line to win India’s first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games when he takes part in the men’s 55kg weightlifting final. Malaysia’s Aniq Kasdan is the favourite in the event having won silver at the World Weightlifting Championships last year and also won gold at the 2021 Commonwealth Championships. Both Sargar and Kasdan have lifted 107kgs in snatch but it is clean and jerk where the Malaysian is way ahead of the India having lifted 140kgs compared to Sargar’s 135ksg.
Vinayakk: Satwik-Ashwini were an integral part of the mixed team gold medal in Gold Coast. Now they are back together today, pairing up after a while. India-SL to start shortly with them in action.
Weightlifting: India will be eyeing their first medal as Sanket Mahadev Sargar competes in the men’s 55kg final.
Lawn Bowls Round 3: India’s Taniya Choudhury in women’s singles and the men’s triples team are in action at the moment.
Vinayakk – Badminton, mixed team Group A, India vs Sri Lanka: No surprises to see India shuffling the pack little with two matches to play today. The surprise of a special kind is to see Ashwini-Satwik back together, it’s been a while! The one thing worth noting here is that Sri Lanka defeated Australia last night 3-2, so they are 2nd in the group right now. India would want to avoid any banana peels here. But the strength is good enough to see them through.
Badminton: After a comprehensive win against Pakistan yesterday, defending champions India’s mixed team will face Sri Lanka (1.30 pm) and Australia (11.30 pm) in the Group A today. Here’s the lineup for the tie against SL:
12.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Day one started with some positive results for the Indian contingent across the board, even though there were no medals (there were no high probable medal events scheduled anyway). But things are about to get busier today, with four weightlifting events on the cards and that means almost certainly India’s medal account is about to get ticking.
Follow along for all the updates on this Saturday.
India at CWG 2022, Day 2 schedule: Mirabai Chanu seeks gold, Lovlina Borgohain begins campaign
