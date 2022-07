'With Every Competition, I Raise My Barrier' 📈



📽️ India's first🥇winner at #CWG2022, @mirabai_chanu speaks with https://t.co/wonMnXnKlf minutes after her victory 🙌🏽#B2022 | #IndiaAtB2022 | #Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/hwl64rkWGw