As defending champions in men’s table tennis and the badminton mixed team events, India will look to reach the finals in both events as action continues thick and fast at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Monday.

K Srikanth, PV Sindhu & Co have played like the favourites so far but their stiffest test yet will come from a Loh Kean Yew-led Singapore with a place in the final at stake.

Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan & Co will have to overcome Aruna Quadri-led Nigeria to reach the men’s table tennis team event final.

With weightlifting providing plenty of joy so far, two more events are lined up on Monday.

The men’s hockey team will also return to action after a thumping 11-0 win against Ghana.

Boxing has seen the male athletes struggle so far but Amit Panghal will look to make a statement that he is back to his best, as he begins a crucial campaign in his career.

Lawn Bowls will also witness the Indian women’s fours team in semifinal action.

Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke) Srihari Nataraj Final 1:07 AM Para Swiming (Men's 50m S7 freestyle) Niranjan Mukundan, Suyash Narayan Jadhav Final Aug 2 - 12:45 AM onwards Badminton (Mixed Team) Semi-finals vs Singapore 10:00 PM Table Tennis (Men's Team) Semi-finals vs Nigeria 11:30 PM Boxing (51kg) Amit Panghal Round of 16 vs Namri Berri 4:45 PM Boxing (57kg) Mohammed Hussamuddin Round of 16 vs Md Salim Hossain 6:00 PM Boxing (80kg) Ashish Kumar Round of 16 vs Travis Tapatuetoa AUG 2 -- 1:00 AM Hockey (Men's Team) Pool B match vs England 8:30 PM Weightlifting (Men's 81kg) Ajay Singh Final 2:00 PM Weightlifting (Women's 71kg) Harjinder Kaur Final 11:00 PM Artistic Gymnastics (Women's) Pranati Nayak Vault Final 6.40 PM Artistic Gymnastics (Women's) Ruthuja Nataraj (RESERVE LIST) Uneven Bars Final 8.15 PM Squash (Women's singles) Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Plate quarterfinals vs Chaithman 4:30 PM Squash (Women's singles) Joshna Chinappa Quarterfinals vs Hollie Naughton 6:00 PM Squash (Men's singles) Saurav Ghosal Quarterfinals vs Gregg Lobban 6:45 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's four) Lovely CHOUBEY, PINKI, Nayanmoni SAIKI, Rupa Rani TIRKEY Semifinals 1:00 PM Cycling (Women's Keirin) Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe Round 1 6:32 PM Cycling (Men's 40km Points Race) Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti Qualifying 6:52 PM Cycling (Men's 1000m Trial) Ronaldo Laitonjam Final 8:02 PM Cycling (Women's 10km scratch race) Meenakshi Final 9:37 PM * - on the basis of results

With SAI inputs

Judo schedule (timings will be updated shortly in the table):

The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes as per the official website for CWG 2022.

