Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live updates
Judo action has begun. India’s Jasleen Singh Saini starts with a IPPON.
Weightlifting, men’s 81kg final: Just the difference of a kg between Ajay Singh and the best attempts of 144kg in the men’s 81kg snatch round by Englishman Murray. The Indian had listed 165kg to start with in the Clean & Jerk round.
Vinayakk: After a shaky first attempt, Ajay recovers well enough to make it three good Snatch attempts for a best of 143kg. AUS could have taken a bigger lead but missed 147. Ajay joint 2nd at the end of Snatch.
Weightlifting, men’s 81kg final: Here’s a look at the standings after the snatch phase. India’s Ajay Singh remains in contention for a medal.
Weightlifting, men’s 81kg final: Ajay Singh nails his third snatch attempt too! This time he lifts 143 kgs. He has shown great composure after that wobble in the first attempt.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND 10-10 NZL: Ah well, the New Zealand fightback is immediate. They respond to India’s 3-point end with a 3-point end of their own.
Weightlifting, men’s 81kg final: Ajay Singh goes for 140 kgs with his second snatch attempt and lifts it comfortably this time.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND vs NZL: A big End 10 for India! Tirkey & Co get three bowls closer to the jack than New Zealand’s closest and that is a big turnaround. From 1-6 down to 10-7 up!
Vinayakk: As we wondered a little earlier, the commentators confirm that as per the Indian coach Ajay Singh has had some work done on his shoulders since winning the Commonwealth C’ships last year. That would explain the dip in the starting total weights. His first Snatch attempt is 137kg and he JUST ABOUT stays on the platform to get that.
Weightlifting, men’s 81kg final: Ajay Singh steps up for his first snatch attempt and just about manages to lift 137 kgs. He had a major wobble and nearly stumbled off the stage but held on eventually.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND vs NZL: New Zealand pull one back and it is 7-7 after End 9.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND 7-6 NZL: The Skip is putting on a fine show. Rupa Rani Tirkey with a great couple of bowls at the end and Indian women are now into the lead 7-6 after 8 Ends.
Vinayakk: Another weightlifting event about to start. Ajay Singh won the 2021 Commonwealth C’ships with 322 total but his total starting weight today as of now is 300. Could change of course, but wonder if there is a concern somewhere.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND 5-6 NZL: This is getting quite intense now, wow. India have made it 5-6 after seven ends (could have actually been 6-6 too but for a streak bowl at the end of one of the ends).
Weightlifting, men’s 81kg final: At the 2021 Commonwealth Championships, India’s Ajay Singh had won the gold medal with a total lift of 322 kgs. His effort then had ensured he got to represent the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND 4-6 NZL: The Indian team is fighting back. Good fourth and fifth ends and the score has been closed down.
Weightlifting, men’s 81kg final: India’s Ajay Singh is set to compete now. Can he continue the fine work done by the weightlifters so far?
Vinayakk: In case you are wondering how the lawn bowls scoring works, the objective is to get your bowl (or bowls) as close to the “jack” as possible. And then at the end of a round, a point is awarded to the player or team whose bowl is closest to the jack. And in case a team has more than one bowl closer to the jack than their opponents, the corresponding number of points will be awarded for the end.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND 1-6 NZL: Another close end and it goes New Zealand’s way.
Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours semifinal, IND 1-5 NZL: India’s Skip Rupa Rani Tirkey comes up with a big ball at the end of End 3 to pull one back for her side. It’s 1-5 after End 3.
Here’s a look at the members of the Indian lawn bowls team competing in the women’s fours semifinal at the moment:
Lawn Bowls: Once again, we will get underway with some lawn bowls action. India are up against New Zealand in the women’s fours semifinal. Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey are competing for India.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
After winning four medals on day two, India added two more gold medals to their tally on day three with weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli delivering fine performances. On day four, India will be eyeing another solid outing as boxer Amit Panghal begins his campaign and the badminton mixed team and table tennis men’s team compete in semifinals, among many other events.
Key updates of India’s events on Day 3:
- Weightlifting: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men’s 67kg event, later in the night Achinta Sheuli made it two gold medals on the day winning the 73kg final.
- Badminton: Defending champs India down RSA 3-0 to reach semifinals. To face Singapore.
- Table tennis, men’s team event: India beat BAN 3-0 to reach semifinals. To face Nigeria.
- Cricket T20: India chase down Pakistan’s 99 in 11.4 overs, 102/2 (18-over match). Smriti Mandhana put on a fantastic batting performance.
- Hockey: Indian men start with 11-0 win vs GHA.
- Boxing: Nikhat Zareen reaches QF with a breathtaking performance, Sagar does well in 92+kg but defeats for Shiva Thapa, Sumit.
- Swimming: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men’s 50m backstroke final. His 2nd of the Games.
- Lawn bowls: India through to the semifinals in the women’s fours event.
- Squash: Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal reach QF in singles.
