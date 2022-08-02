India at CWG 2022, Day 5 live: Lawn bowls first rounds underway, weightlifting to begin soon
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of CWG 2022 here.
CWG 2022, Day 5 Schedule: Badminton, TT & lawn bowl teams in gold quest, track & field begins
Live updates
Lawn bowls: The women’s triples team is leading in its Section C first round match against New Zealand at the moemnt, while the women’s pairs team is trailing against NZ in its Section B first round match.
Weightlifting: Next up for India on Day 5 will be Punam Yadav in the women’s 76kg final. Her event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST.
Indian long jump athlete M Sreeshankar is set to begin his campaign today. He has crossed the 8.00m mark at outdoor events six times this year overall. And he’ll be hoping to just a bit better than that mark, now that he’s finally getting to compete at his first Commonwealth Games. This is a chance for him to truly signal his arrival.
Read more by Shahid Judge here.
Lawn bowls: As has been the case each day so far in Birmingham, we begin with some lawn bowls action. Indians are currently competing in the women’s triples Section C first round and the women’s pairs Section B first round.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India won three medals, and assured themselves three more, on day four as athletes in judo, lawn bowls, weightlifting, badminton and table tennis excelled.
On day five, India will be eyeing another strong showing with the badminton mixed team and table tennis men’s team final scheduled. The women’s hockey team will also be in action, along with athletes in weightlifting, swimming, squash boxing, and more. Track and field events are also set to begin.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 4:
Lawn bowls: India assured first-ever CWG medal in the sport as women’s fours team earns dramatic win over NZ in the semifinals.
Judo: Shushila Devi Likmabam wins -48kg silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav bags -60kg bronze.
Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur wins bronze in the women’s 71kg event.
Boxing: Amit Panghal, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Ashish Kumar reach quarterfinals.
Badminton: Lakshya, Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag power India to a 3-0 win against Singapore and into the final.
Table tennis: Defending champs Sharath, Sathiyan & Co beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach final and assure medal.
Hockey: A crazy match ends 4-4 as Manpreet & Co just about hang on in the end after going up 4-1 against England.
Squash: Joshna Chinappa out in QF, Saurav Ghosal reaches semifinal.
Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak finishes 5th in vault final.
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj finishes fifth in men’s 50m backstroke final.
Screenshots in the blog via CWG 2022 Games results website & Sony LIV