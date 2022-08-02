The Indian men’s table tennis squad successfully defended their team title at the Commonwealth Games, beating Singapore 3-1 in the final at Birmingham.

The Indian team, led by the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal had not lost a single match during the entire event, raising the already high expectations on the team to defend their Gold Coast 2018 title.

In the opening match of the tie, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran came up with a 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 win over Izaac Quek and Koen Pang. However, Sharath Kamal was dealt an upset in the second match when hard-hitting left-hander Clarence Chew beat the World No 39 11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 11-9.

Sathiyan was then back on court in the third match against Koen Pang but came up with a hard-earned 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 win to put India 2-1 up.

Then stepped up Desai, the 2019 Commonwealth Championship singles gold medal winner, and came up with a commanding 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 win over Chew to secure the title.

This was the third time the Indian men’s team won the event at the Commonwealth Games, having first won the title in Melbourne 2006, later at Gold Coast 2018 and now in Birmingham.

#CWG2022 #B2022



Sharath Kamal played a stunner against Aruna Quadri in the semifinal to make sure India entered the final and then when he had an off-match, Sathiyan & Harmeet picked it up and delivered.



Team. 👏🏽https://t.co/XcghmK4ii8 pic.twitter.com/dhji7vt9fK — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 2, 2022

Eventually he couldn't contribute in the final, but you can never doubt the work @sharathkamal1 has put in for table tennis in the country. The Indians defend their men's team title at #CWG2022, and the veteran has never returned from a CWG without a medalhttps://t.co/FuCFStmZT6 — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) August 2, 2022