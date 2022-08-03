India at CWG 2022 Day 6 live: Massive match coming up for Savita & Co, Lovepreet in weightlifting
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live updates
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: The competition on display today is on another level today, feels Dilip. Four kilos separate the top four lifters. Lovepreet is third after snatch with 163kg
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: What a monster lift from Lovepreet. Lifts 163kg and lets out a roar. And a thigh-five. Opeloge comes out last and lets out a bigger roar with 164kg. What a brilliant Snatch section!
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: The competition is heating up here. Lovepreet nails a 161kg lift with his second attempt and tops the list for now
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: Lovepreet going for 161kg next. Early signs that this is going to be a cracking final, reckons our man Dilip Unnikrishnan.
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: Lovepreet is the last lifter to go after the Commonwealth Champion from Nigeria for the same weight and he lifts 157kg with his first attempt. Looked solid but wonder how many kilos he has left.
Judo, Men -100 kg - R16 Eric Jean Sebastien OMGBA FOUDA vs Deepak DESWAL: Series of Shidos for the Cameroonian and Deepak wins by disqualification.
Judo, Men -100 kg - R16 Eric Jean Sebastien OMGBA FOUDA vs Deepak DESWAL: Cameroon against India in this one. Bout underway. Can India add to two medals?
Lawn Bowls, Men’s singles sectional play: India’s Mridul Borgohain defeats Chris Locke 21-5
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: Lovepreet’s first attempt has gone up to 157kg. It’s the highest first attempt listed as things stand. We are currently in the 146kg region.
Squash, Women’s singles plate final (non-medal match): Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Mary Fung-A-Fat will take place shortly. We will post the result once that is over.
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: If you have been watching weightlifting here the name OPELOGE will be familiar for you. Based on starting weights, Jack Opeloge starts favourite here.
Men’s 109kg final starting weights
|CGA
|Name
|Snatch (kg)
|Clean & Jerk (kg)
|Total (Subject to change)
|SAM
|Jack HITILA OPELOGE
|155
|195
|350
|CMR
|Junior Periclex NGADJA NYABEYEU
|150
|190
|340
|NZL
|Koale Junior TASI TAALA
|145
|190
|335
|AUS
|Jackson George ROBERTS-YOUNG
|145
|185
|330
|IND
|Singh LOVEPREET
|145
|185
|330
|ENG
|Andy GRIFFITHS
|151
|176
|327
|MAS
|Muhammad Hafiz SHAMSUDDIN
|148
|178
|326
|CAN
|Pierre-Alexandre BESSETTE
|148
|173
|321
|WAL
|Jordan SAKKAS
|140
|180
|320
|TGA
|Sio Talakai POMELILE
|140
|180
|320
|PAK
|Hanzala Dastgir BUTT
|135
|175
|310
Weightlifting, Men’s 109kg final: Lovpreet Singh is in action in this event. He finished 2nd in the 2021 Commonwealth Championships. Junior Ngadja won gold. This is starting now at 2:00 PM
Boxing: Nikhat Zareen is in quarterfinal action today. Can she get one step closer to the podium she has been visualising?
Hockey women’s Pool A, India vs Canada: India and Canada only met recently at the World Cup in a classification match and it was a hard one again for India, only equalising late on and then hanging on in shootout thanks to Savita. A draw today all but ends India’s hopes thought.
Hockey women’s Pool A, India vs Canada: Just watched highlights of the Indian women’s defeat against England. First England off a PC that came from a mistake. Then, at least a couple of chances cleared off the line by Hinch and Co. Then another goal conceded by a defensive error. Margins. “Ironically, I thought this was Indian women’s team’s best performance of the Games so far, but they came out with zero points. You have to put the ball in the back of the net, ultimately,” says Viren Rasquinha in the Sony Sport Studio. A HUGE MATCH coming up at 3.30 pm. India have to beat Canada.
Athletics: Tomorrow we will have two Indians in the men’s long jump final. And one of them, was the only athlete to cross 8.0 and get the qualification automatically into the final.
Away from Birmingham, super news in *Cali U20 World Athletics
Table tennis: Watch Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty celebrate with gold after defending the gold medal they won at Gold Coast 2018.
Boxing: What a name, for Hussamuddin’s opponent’s today. Already making us look forward to the but. Here’s when you can watch Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in action. And some Indian athletes too:
Lawn Bowls: After the highs of the women’s fours teams, there will be more eyes on this sport for sure. Women’s pairs and men’s singles sectional play is underway. Lovely and Nayanmoni are the athletes competing in pairs.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India had another memorable day on Tuesday, with a historic gold medal in the lawn bowls women’s fours event, a gold medal in the table tennis men’s team event, a silver medal in the badminton mixed team event, and a silver medal for weightlifter Vikas Thakur.
On Wednesday, the women’s cricket and hockey teams will compete in crucial matches, star boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will be in action, Saurav Ghosal will fight for bronze in squash, there will be more weightlifting finals featuring Indians, along with lawn bowls, athletics, judo action and more.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 5:
- Lawn bowls: GOLD! Indian women’s fours (Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey) win historic gold medal, the country’s first ever in the sport at CWG.
- Table tennis: GOLD! Indian men defeat Singapore 3-1 to retain their title from 2018.
- Weightlifting: SILVER! Vikas Thakur wins silver in men’s 96kg final with a total lift of 346kg.
- Badminton: SILVER! Sindhu wins her match but Malaysia win MD, MS, WD to reclaim mixed team gold. India finish 2nd after a brilliant final.
- Boxing: Rohit Tokas reaches quarterfinal.
- Athletics: Sreeshankar qualifies for long jump final with one attempt of 8.05m. Yahiya too follows him, with a 7.68m placing him 8th overall.
- Hockey: India suffered a 3-1 defeat against England in Women’s Pool A match, face pressure match versus Canada next.
- Athletics: Manpreet Kaur reaches Shot Put final
- Athletics: Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon finish outside medals
- Weightlifting: Punam Yadav, Usha finish outside medals.
- Squash: Sourav Ghosal bows out in singles semis. To play for bronze.
- Swimming: Srihari finishes a fine campaign with a new NR in 200m backstroke
