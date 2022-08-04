A hectic Wednesday saw Saurav Ghosal and Tejaswin Shankar create history in Birmingham for Indian squash and athletics, winning their respective events’ first ever medals in Commonwealth Games history.

As action moves to Thursday, we will see the rest of the boxing contingent that is still in the fray fight in quarterfinal bouts, where a win would ensure podium finish. Three boxers have so far assured medals.

The men’s hockey team will also look to win their final group match and seal the top spot in their Pool to reach semifinals.

Badminton and table tennis will move from team to individual events with the likes of PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal back in action.

Para powerlifting and Para table tennis action is in store too.

And late in the night, all eyes will be on M Sreeshankar who would be among the favourites to win a medal in men’s long jump final.

Sport and discipline Athletes Details of event Timings (in IST) Badminton (Men's singles) Kidambi Srikanth Round of 32 vs Daniel Wanagaliya 04.00 PM Badminton (Women's singles) PV Sindhu Round of 32 vs Nabaaha 03.00 PM Badminton (Mixed doubles) Ashwini-Sumeeth Round of 32 vs England 04.00 PM Badminton (Men's singles) Lakshya Sen Round of 32 vs Smeed 11.30 PM Badminton (Women's singles) Aakarshi Kashyap Round of 32 vs Shahzad 09:00 PM Hockey (Men's) Pool B vs Wales 06:30 PM Boxing (Men's 51kg) Amit Panghal Quarterfinal vs Lennon Mulligan 04:45 PM Boxing (Women's 60kg) Jaismine Quarterfinal vs Troy Garton 06:15 PM Boxing (Men's +92kg) Sagar Quarterfinal vs Keddy Evans Agnes 08:00 PM Boxing (Men's 67kg) Rohit Tokas Quarterfinal vs Xavier Mata'afa Ikinofo Aug 5 -- 12:30 AM Squash (Women's doubles) KURUVILLA Sunayna Sara / Anahat SINGH

Round of 32 vs KURUPPU Yeheni / SINALY Chanithma (Sri Lanka) 05:30 PM Squash (Men's doubles) SENTHIL KUMAR Velavan / SINGH Abhay Round of 32 vs REICH Luca / CHAPMAN Joe (British Virgin Islands) 06:00 PM





Squash (Mixed doubles) PALLIKAL KARTHIK Dipika / GHOSAL Saurav Round of 16 vs Whitlock-Creed (WAL) 07:00 PM Squash (Mixed doubles) CHINAPPA Joshna / SANDHU Harinder Pal Singh Round of 16 vs LOBBAN Donna / PILLEY Cameron (Australia) 11:00 PM Squash (Women's doubles) CHINAPPA Joshana / PALLIKAL KARTHIK Dipika Round of 16 vs TBD 07:00 PM Athletics (Women's Hammer Throw) Sarita SINGH & Manju BALA Qualifying 02:30 PM Athletics (Women's 200m) Hima DAS Round 1 Heat 2 03:03 PM Athletics (Men's Long Jump) Muhammed Anees YAHIYA, Sreeshankar Final Aug 5 -- 12:12 AM Table Tennis (Mixed doubles) Sanil SHETTY / Reeth TENNISON Round of 64 vs Malaysia 02.35 PM



*Table Tennis (Mixed doubles)







Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN / Manika BATRA



Achantha SHARATH KAMAL/ Sreeja AKULA

Round of 32





Round of 32





08:30 PM onwards

*Table Tennis (Women's Singles)



Reeth TENNISON



Sreeja AKULA



Manika BATRA

Round of 32



Round of 32



Round of 32





08:30 PM onwards

Table Tennis (Men's doubles) Harmeet DESAI / Sanil SHETTY



Achantha SHARATH KAMAL / Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN

Round of 32 vs Cyprus





Round of 32 vs Guyana





08:30 PM onwards Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles) Mridul BORGOHAIN vs Ross DAVIS (Jersey) 04:00 PM Rhythmic Gymnastics Bavleen KAUR Individual Qualification Sub-Division 04:30 PM onwards Para Powerlifting (Women's lightweight) Sakeena Khatun, Manpreet Kaur FINAL 07.38 PM Para Powerlifting (Men's lightweight) Parmjeet Singh FINAL 09.00 PM Para Powerlifting (Men's heavyweight) Sudhir FINAL AUG 5th -- 1.30 AM *TT Opponents and schedule will be updated in due course

Here’s a look at Para Table Tennis action in Group stages:

Times in Birmingham local time

With SAI inputs. Corrections will be added if needed.

The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes or additions as per the official website for CWG 2022.

