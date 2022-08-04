CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic high jump bronze at CWG 2022 with 2.22m clearance The 23-year-old bagged India’s first-ever high jump medal in Commonwealth Games history. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago PTI #CWG2022 #B2022 @TejaswinShankar's 2.22m jump into history books. The first Indian athlete ever to win a high jump medal at Commonwealth Games. ✅📽 Sony Sportspic.twitter.com/v81BxPncIf— The Field (@thefield_in) August 4, 2022 CWG 2022, Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze, first ever Indian high jumper to win CWG medal We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tejaswin Shankar CWG 2022 india at cwg 2022 commonwealth games