India at CWG 2022, Day 7 live: Women’s hammer throw qualifying, table tennis mixed doubles underway
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India at CWG 2022, Day 7 schedule: Sreeshankar in long jump final, Panghal & Co in boxing QFs
Live updates
Table tennis, mixed doubles R64: India’s Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty will be taking on Malaysia’s Ai Xin Tee and Qi Shen Wong.
Athletics, women’s hammer throw qualifying: India’s Sarita Singh and Manju Bala will be in action now.
Table tennis: At 2.35 pm, Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty will compete in the mixed doubles round of 64 against Malaysia.
Athletics: First up for India today will be Sarita Singh and Manju Bala in the women’s hammer throw qualifying round at 2.30 pm.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India won a total of five medals on day six in Birmingham, with Tulika Maan winning a silver in Judo. Saurav Ghosal won a historic bronze in squash, Tejaswin Shankar won a historic bronze in high jump, and Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh continued the good work in weightlifting.
On day seven, the individual events will start in badminton and table tennis. The men’s hockey team will play a crucial Pool B match against Wales, Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will compete in the long jump final, boxers will eye semifinal spots, apart from a lot more action across disciplines.
Key updates of Indian athletes on Day 6:
- Weightlifting: BRONZE MEDALS! Lovepreet Singh finishes third in men’s 109kg with a total lift of 355kg. Gurdeep Singh finishes third in the men’s 109+kg event.
- Athletics: BRONZE! Tejaswin Shankar wins India’s first-ever high jump medal at CWG. He made it to the CWG squad late, but wins India’s first track & field medal in the Birmingham Games.
- Squash: BRONZE! Saurav Ghosal becomes the first-ever Indian to win a singles medal at the CWG in squash. The 35-year-old beats Gold Coast 2018 gold medallist James Willstrop in straight games.
- Judo: SILVER! Tulika Maan, seeded second, finishes second in the women’s +78 kg event. India’s third judo medal.
- Boxing: MEDALS ASSURED! Nitu reaches SF with a dominant performance that leads to an abandoned bout. Hussamuddin was put through the wringer by Tryagain Morning (Yes) but comes through 4-1. Second CWG medal assured for him. World champion Nikhat Zareen wins by uninamous decision and storms into the semis.
- Boxing: A major upset as Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain loses to Rosie Eccles of Wales in the women’s 70kg quarterfinals. Ashish Kumar also bows out in the quarters after a thrilling fight.
- Hockey: Indian women pull off a late win to enter the semifinals, Siami scoring a late winner. To face Australia in SFs, in a repeat of the famous Tokyo Olympics quarterfinal.
- Hockey: Manpreet Singh & Co win 8-0 against Canada to go top of their Pool on goal difference, level on points with England.
- Cricket: India beat Barbados by 100 runs to reach semis. Asked to bat first in the Group A game, India made 162/4. They then restricted Barbados to 62/8 with Renuka Singh Thakur picking a brilliant 4/10.
