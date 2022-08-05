The Indian women’s hockey team take on four-time champions Australia in the semifinal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday in what will be the repeat of the famous Tokyo 2020 quarterfinals.
Wrestling action begins on Friday with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik and Mohit Grewal hoping to end the day with medals.
In badminton, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap will be playing their singles round of 16 matches while Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be playing in the men’s and women’s doubles R16 respectively.
Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will be hoping to set up an all-Indian gold medal clash in the women’s singles class 3-5 para table tennis when they play their semifinal matches. There will also be action from the table tennis matches following the para TT matches.
Athletics events in the morning will see Jyothi Yarraji and men’s 4x400m relay team in action as well as Ancy Sojan in women’s long jump qualification.
Note: All wrestling events in the table below only have the first round mentioned. Our blog will have updates of subsequent events.
|Sport & discipline
|Athletes
|Details of event
|Timing (in IST)
|Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay
|Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal
|Heat 2
|4.19 PM
|Athletics - Women's long jump
|Ancy Sojan
|Qualifying Group A
|04.10 PM
|Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Round 1 Heat 2
|03.06 PM
|Athletics - Women's 200m
|Hima Das
|Semifinal 2
|00.53 AM past midnight
|Badminton - Women's Doubles
|Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
|Round of 16 vs Jemimah Leung For Sang and Ganesha Mungrah
|4.10 PM approx
|Badminton - Men's Singles
|Kidambi Srikanth
|Round of 16 vs Dumindu Abeywickrama
|5.30 PM approx
|Badminton - Women's Singles
|PV Sindhu
|Round of 16 vs Husina Kobugabe
|6.10 PM approx
|Badminton - Women's Singles
|Aakarshi Kashyap
|Round of 16 vs Eva Kattirtzi
|11.20 PM approx
|Badminton - Men's Singles
|Lakshya Sen
|Round of 16 vs Ying Xiang Lin
|11.20 PM approx
|Badminton - Men's Doubles
|Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|Round of 16 vs Murad Ali and Irfan Bhatti
|12.00 AM (after midnight)
|Hockey (Women's)
|India vs Australia
|12.45 AM (after midnight)
|Squash - Men's Doubles
|Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar
|Round of 16 vs Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne
|5.15 PM
|Squash - Women's Doubles
|Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal
|Quarterfinal vs TBD
|10.30 PM
|Squash - Mixed Doubles
|Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal
|Quarterfinal vs Rachel Grinham and Zac Alexander
|12.00 AM (after midnight)
|Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra
|Round of 16 vs Nigeria
|From 2.00 PM
|Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles
|Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula
|Round of 16 vs Malaysia
|From 2.00 PM
|Para Table Tennis - Men's Singles classes 3-5
|Raj Alagar
|Semifinal vs Nasiru Sule
|From 2.40 PM
|Para Table Tennis - Women's Singles classes 3-5
|Bhavina Patel
|Semifinal vs Sue Bailey
|From 2.40 PM
|Para Table Tennis - Women's Singles classes 3-5
|Sonalben Patel
|Semifinal vs Christiana Ikpeoyi
|From 2.40 PM
|Table Tennis - Women's Singles
|Reeth Tennison
|Round of 16 vs Tianwei Feng
|From 3.15 PM
|Table Tennis - Women's Singles
|Sreeja Akula
|Round of 16 vs Charlotte Carey
|From 3.15 PM
|Table Tennis - Women's Singles
|Manika Batra
|Round of 16 vs Minhyung Jee
|From 3.15 PM
|Table Tennis - Men's Doubles
|Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty
|Round of 16 vs Dillon Chambers and Xin Yan
|From 3.55 PM
|Table Tennis - Men's Doubles
|Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Round of 16 vs Ramhimlian Bawm and Mohutasin Ridoy
|From 3.55 PM
|Table Tennis - Women's Doubles
|Manika Batra and Diya Chitale
|Round of 32 vs Rheann Chung and Catherine Spicer
|From 4.30 PM
|Table Tennis - Men's Singles
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|Round of 32 vs Finn Luu
|TBA
|Table Tennis - Men's Singles
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Round of 32 vs Paul McCreery
|TBA
|Table Tennis - Men's Singles
|Sanil Shetty
|Round of 32 vs Derek Abrefa
|TBA
|Wrestling - Men's 65kg
|Bajrang Punia
|Quarterfinal vs Lowe Bingham
| 3.00 PM
|Wrestling - Men's 86kg
|Deepak Punia
|Quarterfinal vs Matthew Oxenham
|From 3.00 PM
|Wrestling - Women's 57kg
|Anshu Malik
|Quarterfinal and TBD
|From 3.00 PM
|Wrestling - Men's 125kg
|Mohit Grewal
|Quarterfinal vs Alexios Kaouslidis
|From 3.00 PM
|Wrestling - Women's 68kg
|Divya Kakran
|Quarterfinal vs TBD
|From 3.00 PM
|Wrestling - Women's 62kg
|Sakshi Malik
|Quarterfinal vs Kelsey Barnes
|From 3.00 PM
|Lawn Bowls - Women's Pairs
|Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia
|Quarterfinal vs England
|From 1.00 PM
|Lawn Bowls - Women's Pairs
|Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia
|*Semifinal
|4.30 PM
|Lawn Bowls - Men's Fours
|Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar
|Quarterfinal vs Canada
|4.30 PM
|Lawn Bowls - Men's Fours
|Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar
|*Semifinal
|9.00 PM
Note: The table tennis men’s and women’s singles R16, men’s, women’s and mixed doubles QF matches will also be played on Friday. Wrestling semifinal and medal matches will also be played on Friday.