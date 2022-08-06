Indian wrestlers bagged six medals out of the possible in Birmingham on Friday, taking the contingent’s overall medal tally to twenty six.

While Bajrang Punia (men’s 65kg) won back to back Commonwealth Games Golds, Sakshi Malik (women’s 62kg) also bettered the colour of her medal, topping the podium this time to go with silver in Glasgow and bronze in Gold Coasht. Deepak Punia in the (men’s 86kg) also followed suit to give India three gold medals in the sport at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Additionally, Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg) won silver while Divya Kakran (68kg) bagged bronze medal through repechage. To end the day on a good note for the sport, Mohit Grewal (125kg) also added bronze.

There are six more wrestling events to come on Saturday.

Here are the reactions from an action-packed, medal-laced day for wrestling:

🥇 Bajrang Punia

🥇 Sakshi Malik

🥇 Deepak Punia



....six medals overall in Wrestling.



✅ Medals assured in Para TT & Lawn Bowls.



💔 Savita Punia & Co, Hima Das



Recap of key events:https://t.co/WkbO8yhfsu pic.twitter.com/IheaRPkXaw — The Field (@thefield_in) August 5, 2022

Loved this 👇🏽 moment in the fight, it was as if both knew what was coming and indeed it did – a takedown. Utter dominance from Bajrang Punia as he wins a CWG gold for the second time in a row. What a champion! 🙌🏽#CWG2022 #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/71R5lQ9U1n — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) August 5, 2022

Been a tough few months starting from Tokyo, but a year since, he seems fresh & healthy. CWG wasn't just about gold but about performance. Dominant, as it turned out🥇https://t.co/0sFFOQe4fD pic.twitter.com/ZoYbhw4bOy — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 5, 2022

Those are tears of gold. 🥺♥ It has been battle with her own since the medal in Rio and couldn't perform the way she expected. Finally she got the taste of gold. This medal really means a lot.❤ #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/n44sA6f23G — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) August 5, 2022

Thank you so much, Sakshi Malik! pic.twitter.com/8WfJ7jk9pL — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) August 5, 2022

Bronze for Mohit Grewal to close out a fantastic day for Indian #wrestling 🥉👏#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/tWaOlmLL9Z — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) August 5, 2022

Big cheers & 'Jeetega ka bahi jeetga, India jeetega' heard all around the arena.



Bajrang Punia must feel right at home in this gold medal bout! #CWG2022 #Wrestling — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 5, 2022

Comeback queen Sakshi Malik. Only legends remember that Rio comeback — Radha🧣 (@radhalathgupta) August 5, 2022

Wow @BajrangPunia and an absolute wow @SakshiMalik - incredible gold medals! While Bajrang’s was on expected lines what a fight and what a return by Sakshi - so proud of you both — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) August 5, 2022

So 2 Gold and 1 silver so far from Indian wrestlers at Coventry. 1 more gold fight to come from deepak punia, while Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Mohit Grewal (125kg) fight for bronze... #GoMatmen — V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 5, 2022

Anshu Malik is now a #CommonwealthGames silver medallist! 🥈



Anshu, in 2021, became the first Indian female wrestler to win a silver at the World Championships. She'd also won silver at the Asian Championships in April this year.#CWG2022India | #CWG22https://t.co/7VysU45rEa pic.twitter.com/E6MdR3fKSq — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 5, 2022

On her birthday, @OLyAnshu wins silver medal at CWG.

It was not the result Anshu wanted but she is such a talent that she is capable of winning many gold medals and at bigger stage.

Congrats champ ! And keep working hard ! #CWG2022India — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) August 5, 2022

Anshu Malik wins silver🥈



She puts up a solid fight but goes down fighting to two-time CWG champion - Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria. Adekuoroye won gold in 2014 [53kg] and 2018 [57kg].



Remarkably, Anshu needed just 128 seconds to win her first 2 bouts.#CWG2022 | #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/KX1ft4QkZw — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 5, 2022

Deepak Punia at the top of the podium with his gold medal. 🥇👏#CWG2022 #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/keVocOmIM3 — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) August 5, 2022

She gave it her all and looked distraught at the end but 21-year-old Anshu Malik can be proud of her performance. A silver medal in the 57kg event 👏#CWG2022 #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/MXyy4crOFm — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) August 5, 2022

Wouldn't be happy with the two points he conceded but Bajrang Punia wins gold in the men's 65kg category at the Commonwealth Games beating Canada's Lachlan McNeil 9-2 in the final. pic.twitter.com/6Kw86fSqnJ — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 5, 2022

This is proper Rio feels… her reaction! Haha 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CyQjBCS8Wt — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) August 5, 2022

"This time I just wanted to win gold. I gave my best and I am very happy. I got emotional when the national anthem was played after my win,” says Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik after winning a gold medal at #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/5INDrl8I4z — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

