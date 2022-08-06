Indian wrestlers bagged six medals out of the possible in Birmingham on Friday, taking the contingent’s overall medal tally to twenty six.
While Bajrang Punia (men’s 65kg) won back to back Commonwealth Games Golds, Sakshi Malik (women’s 62kg) also bettered the colour of her medal, topping the podium this time to go with silver in Glasgow and bronze in Gold Coasht. Deepak Punia in the (men’s 86kg) also followed suit to give India three gold medals in the sport at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Additionally, Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg) won silver while Divya Kakran (68kg) bagged bronze medal through repechage. To end the day on a good note for the sport, Mohit Grewal (125kg) also added bronze.
There are six more wrestling events to come on Saturday.
