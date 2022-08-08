CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: CWG 2022 – Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins historic javelin gold with stunning 90.18m throw Arshad Nadeem gave the Asian nation their first javelin gold at CWG with a stunning Games Record mark of 90.18 metres. Scroll Staff An hour ago Arshad Nadeem in action | AFP What a superb performance from Arshad Nadeem!He earns Pakistan their first track and field Gold after 60 years 🥇🥇, setting precedence with a new Games record. Congratulations @NOCPakistan 👏🏾#CommonwealthGames2022 | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/6H5YlKxeLg— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 7, 2022 CWG 2022 Day 10 blog: Sharath-Sreeja win TT gold, three gold in boxing, historic triple jump 1-2 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. CWG Commonwealth Games CWG 2022 Arshad Nadeem Men's Javelin Throw