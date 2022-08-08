India at CWG 2022 live updates: Gold quest begins with PV Sindhu v Michelle Li in badminton WS final
Follow all the live updates of Indian athletes from Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
CWG 2022, Day 11 schedule: Hockey, Sharath, Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag in gold quest
Live updates
Finally, it is PV Sindhu time!
The medal ceremony for the badminton mixed doubles event has finally begun. Not long now for PV Sindhu to take the court.
Badminton women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Coming up soon...
From our preview: Given everything she has achieved in her glittering career, a Commonwealth Games gold medal won’t be the crowning glory but it is a medal she is evidently keen to add as she fought through the semifinal despite not looking a 100% fit. With taping on her left lower leg region, Sindhu struggled with her movement but had enough firepower to overcome the challenge of talented Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min. In the final, she will face a familiar foe in Canada’s Michelle Li. Sindhu has a 8-2 Head-to-Head and if she is close to fully fit, will be the favourite. But Li will make it physically hard for Sindhu with her solid gameplay.
Badminton mixed doubles final: Only gold medal for Singapore in badminton and I’d have been convinced if that happened in Birmingham it’d have been in men’s singles by Loh Kean Yew. But Tan/Hee have pulled off a mixed doubles title.
Next up, PV SINDHU!
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
It’s the 11th and final day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022!
On day 10, India added 15 medals to their tally to get to a total of 55 medals. There were three gold medals in boxing, a famous one-two finish in the men’s triple jump event, an epic bronze in women’s hockey, a silver medal in cricket, medals in table tennis, badminton, squash and more.
On Day 11, Indian athletes will be competing in five finals and a bronze medal match. It promises to be another exciting, action-packed day as the Games come to a close. Strap in, folks.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 10:
15 medals added to the tally (Total: 55)
Boxing: THREE GOLD MEDALS! Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen get to the top of the podium with dominant wins. Sagar finished with SILVER in the +92kg.
Hockey: BRONZE! Indian women edge out New Zealand after a thrilling shootout in the bronze medal match for a famous win. Savita Punia the hero once again.
Athletics: GOLD-SILVER! A famous 1-2 for India in the men’s triple jump for Eldhose & Abdulla. In men. BRONZE in men’s 10,000m race walk for Sandeep Kumar & women’s javelin for Annu Rani.
Table tennis: GOLD! Sreeja-Sharath win India’s first mixed doubles TT gold medal in CWG history. The pair of national champion had a a campaign to remember, with Sreeja bouncing back from a singles heatbreak.
Table tennis: SILVER! Sathiyan-Sharath battle hard against defending champs from England, but go down in five games.
Cricket T20: SILVER! Harmanpreet Kaur did her best but it was another final heartbreak for India.
Badminton: BRONZE MEDALS! Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri bounce back after semifinal defeats.
Squash: BRONZE! Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal claim bronze in the mixed doubles.
Badminton: PV Sindhu battles through women’s singles final despite struggling with her movement. Lakshya Sen also into the final, needing three games. Satwik-Chirag cruise through to final as well.
