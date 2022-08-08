India ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday with 61 medals: 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.

India’s campaign in Birmingham ended with gold medals for PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty in badminton and Sharath Kamal in table tennis. Sathiyan G won bronze in TT while the men’s hockey team won silver in the final on Monday.

Weightlifters Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Bindyarani Devi and Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal account on the second day of the Games.

India secured medals in 12 different sporting disciplines.

India topped the individual discipline medal tally in wrestling, weightlifting, badminton and table tennis (including para table tennis).

The women’s fours lawn bowls fours team scripted history by winning India’s first medal in the sport when they clinched gold. The men’s team also came back with a silver medal.

PV Sindhu completed her set of Commonwealth Games medals, winning the elusive singles gold to add to the silver and bronze she won at previous editions. Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold in men’s singles and doubles events as India claimed six medals in badminton.

In athletics, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker completed a historic 1-2 after winning gold and silver in the men’s triple jump. Avinash Sable put in arguably the best individual performance by an Indian athlete in Birmingham when he ended Kenya’s 24-year-old monopoly in the 3000m steeplechase by winning silver.

The veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, playing in his fifth Commonwealth Games, won medals in all four table tennis events he participated in including a first gold in mixed doubles to complete his set of gold medals.

The Indian wrestlers won medals in all events for the second time in a row with Vinesh Phogat completing her hattrick of gold medals.

For the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games, India won medals in both the men’s and women’s hockey event in the same edition after the men won silver while the women clinched bronze.

Here is the list of all 61 medals won by India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Athletics Athletes Event Medal Eldhose Paul Men's Triple Jump GOLD Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump SILVER Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase SILVER Priyanka Goswami Women's 10km Race Walk SILVER M Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump SILVER Tejaswin Shankar Men's High Jump BRONZE Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw BRONZE Sandeep Kumar Men's 10km Race Walk BRONZE

Badminton Athletes Event Medal PV Sindhu Women's singles GOLD Lakshya Sen Men's Singles GOLD Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Men's Doubles GOLD Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu Mixed Team SILVER Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Women's Doubles BRONZE Kidambi Srikanth Men's Singles BRONZE

Boxing Athletes Event Medal Nikhat Zareen Women's 50kg GOLD Nitu Ghanghas Women's 48kg GOLD Amit Panghal Men's 51kg GOLD Sagar Ahlawat Men’s +92kg SILVER Rohit Tokas Men's 67kg BRONZE Jaismine Women's 60kg BRONZE Mohammed Hussamuddin Men's 57kg BRONZE

Cricket Athletes Event Medal Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Cricket T20 SILVER

Hockey Athletes Event Medal Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad Men's Hockey SILVER Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal Women's Hockey BRONZE

Judo Athletes Event Medal Sushila Devi Likmabam Women's 48kg SILVER Tulika Maan Women's +78kg SILVER Vijay Kumar Yadav Men's 60kg BRONZE

Lawn Bowls Athletes Event Medal Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Naynmoni Saikia, Pinki Women's Fours GOLD Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil Bahadur Men's Fours SILVER

Powerlifting Athletes Event Medal Sudhir Men's Heavyweight GOLD

Squash Athletes Event Medal Saurav Ghosal Men's Singles BRONZE Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal Mixed Doubles BRONZE

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Athletes Event Medal Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Mixed Doubles GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty Men's Team GOLD Bhavina Patel Women's Singles Classes 3-5 GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal Men's Singles GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Men's Doubles SILVER Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Men's Singles BRONZE

Sonal Patel Women's Singles Classes 3-5 BRONZE

Weightlifting Athletes Event Medal Saikom Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg GOLD Jeremy Lalrinnunga Men's 67kg GOLD Achinta Sheuli Men's 73kg GOLD Sanket Sargar Men's 55kg SILVER Bindyarani Devi Women's 55kg SILVER Vikas Thakur Men's 96kg SILVER Gururaja Poojary Men's 61kg BRONZE Harjinder Kaur Women's 71kg BRONZE Lovepreet Singh Men's 109kg BRONZE Gurdeep Singh Men's 109+kg BRONZE