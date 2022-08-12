Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League after the star raider was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping Rs 2.26 crore. The 12 PKL franchises spent more than Rs 50 crore on 130 players during the player auction on August 5 and 6.

Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after he was acquired for Rs 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Sehrawat was bid for).

Most expensive players in PKL season 9 auctions Name Position Contracted amount Team Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider Rs 2.26 crore Tamil Thalaivas Vikash Khandola Raider Rs 1.7 crore Bengaluru Bulls Fazel Atrachali Defender Rs 1.38 crore Puneri Paltan Guman Singh Raider Rs 1.21 crore U Mumba Pardeep Narwal Raider Rs 90 lakh (FBM) UP Yoddha Sunil Kumar Defender Rs 90 lakh Jaipur Pink Panthers

Iranian Fazel Atrachali broke his own record for the most expensive defender and overseas player after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.38 crore.

Raider Guman Singh emerged as the most expensive category B player at the auction after being acquired for a Rs 1.21 crore by U Mumba.

Pardeep Narwal, the most expensive player in the last PKL player auction, returned to the UP Yoddha side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at Rs 90 lakh. Sunil Kumar was the second-most expensive player in category B after Jaipur Pink Panthers acquired the defender for Rs 90 lakh.

Steelers snap Bastami

Amirhossein Bastami was most expensive player in category C, going to the Haryana Steelers for Rs 65.10 lakh. Ravi Kumar emerged as the surprise pick after he was acquired for Rs 64.10 lakh by Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jai Bhagwan, one of the 24 players who took part in the final of the 2022 Khelo India University Games, was acquired by U Mumba for Rs 10 lakh.