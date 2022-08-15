Cheteshwar Pujara scored a career-best List A score of 174 as Sussex notched up a colossal 378 for six against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday. Surrey were then bowled out for 162.
Pujara, who has a near-55 average in List A cricket, brought up his 13th century in the 50-over format.
He faced 131 deliveries, striking 20 fours and five sixes.
On Friday, he had also scored a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire, albeit in a losing cause before the onslaught against Surrey, 48 hours later.
Here are a few reactions to the Indian Test batter’s knock for Sussex in the One Day Championship: