India are set to play five-Test series against England and Australia at home and away as the International Cricket Council on Wednesday released the Men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-27, confirming the international calendar for all Full Members across all three formats of the game.

The FTP, which includes matches in the next two cycles of the nine-team ICC World Test Championship, sees an increase in number of matches across all three formats compared to the previous cycle that ran from 2019-23.

The FTP is the result of a collective effort of Members with ICC’s support and is designed to provide clarity around the calendar. Each Member’s FTP is based on collective bilateral and mutual agreements and may vary in accordance with each Member’s overall cricketing and commercial programs. The 2023-27 FTP has over 770 matches.

Here's a look at Team India's assignments: When What / Who Venue Test ODI T20I June '22 South Africa Home (Completed) – – 5 June '22 Ireland Away (Completed) – – 2 July '22 England Away (Completed) 1 3 3 July '22 West Indies Away (Completed) – 3 5 Aug '22 Zimbabwe Away – 3 – Aug '22 Asia Cup UAE Sept '22 Australia Home – – 3 Sept '22 South Africa Home – 3 3 Oct '22 T20 WC Australia Nov '22 New Zealand Away – 3 3 Dec '22 Bangladesh Away 2 3 – Jan '23 Sri Lanka Home – 3 3 Jan '23 New Zealand Home – 3 3 Feb '23 Australia Home 4 3 – June '23 WTC TBD July '23 West Indies Away 2 3 3 Sept '23 Asia Cup TBD Sept '23 Australia Home – 3 – Oct '23 ODI WC Home Nov '23 Australia Home – – 5 Dec '23 South Africa Away 2 3 3 Jan '24 England Home 5 – – June '24 T20 WC WI/USA July '24 Sri Lanka Away – 3 3 Sept '24 Bangladesh Home 2 – 3 Oct '24 New Zealand Home 3 – – Nov '24 Australia Away 5 – – Jan '25 England Home – 3 5 Feb '25 Champions Trophy Pakistan June '25 WTC TBD June '25 England Away 5 – – Aug '25 Bangladesh Away – 3 3 Sept '25 Asia Cup TBD Oct '25 West Indies Home 2 – – Oct '25 Australia Away – 3 5 Nov '25 South Africa Home 2 3 5 Jan '26 New Zealand Home – 3 5 Feb '26

T20 WC IND/SL June '26 Afghanistan Home 1 3 – July '26 England Away – 3 5 Aug '26 Sri Lanka Away 2 – – Sept '26 Afghanistan Away – – 3 Sept '26

West Indies Home – 3 5 Oct '26 New Zealand Away 2 3 5 Dec '26 Sri Lanka Home – 3 3 Jan '27 Australia Home 5 – – Courtesy ICC

In addition to bilateral cricket, this four-year cycle will witness a single edition each of the Men’s Cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy, and two editions each of the Men’s T20 World Cups and WTC finals.

Australia, England and India all play five-match Test series as part of the third and fourth editions of the WTC, which also comprises 19 two-match series and five three-match series each in the two editions of the Championship that run from 2023-25 and 2025-27.

Test teams outside the WTC have also scheduled a substantial number of bilateral Test matches in an effort to boost playing opportunities in cricket’s traditional multi-day format.

The first ever women’s FTP was announced on Tuesday, which will see over 300 matches played during the 2022-25 period.

Cricket: India to host England, Australia for a Test as ICC confirm women’s schedule for 2022-25

The exact dates and venues of matches outside of ICC events is for the Members to announce in due course.

The Men’s FTP is available here. Complete matchups of the WTC 2023-25 and 2025-27 available here.