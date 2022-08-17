The major points put forward by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) were addressed by Hockey India’s Committee of Administrators, the global governing body said in a joint statement after a meeting held between the two on Wednesday.

“The first draft of the modified constitution of Hockey India, as directed by the Delhi High Court, was submitted to FIH and the CoA,” read the joint statement. “Hockey India will have a final draft delivered within the next ten days. Additionally, the process of elections for Hockey India was mutually decided to be completed by October 9, 2022.”

Acting president of FIH Seif Ahmed said in the statement released by FIH, “We don’t consider the court as a third party and respect the judiciary. We believe that the order of a court is not an interference.”

Member CoA, Anil R Dave, said, “We are very thankful for this visit by the FIH delegation. The interaction was extremely positive and encouraging. We have been able to conclude and agree on some important next steps to ensure the continued smooth functioning of Hockey in India keeping in mind the foremost importance of the spirit of the sport and best interest of our athletes.”

On Wednesday, the visiting FIH delegation also met Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. According to the statement, the meeting was positive and the conversation with her was in alignment with the outcomes from the joint meeting between the two parties.

The visiting FIH delegation was also acquainted with the progress of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela. It was agreed that members of the FIH and CoA will conduct a site visit to Rourkela on September 7. This visit will be followed by the official draw for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 to be announced from Bhubaneswar on September 8.