International Cricket Watch: Stuart Broad's one-handed stunner to dismiss Kagiso Rabada Broad, stationed at mid-on, used his tall frame to pluck a one-handed catch out of thin air to dismiss Rabada off Matty Potts' bowling. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago Updated 7 hours ago England's Stuart Broad (C) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada on day 3 of the first Test match between England and South Africa at the Lord's cricket ground in London on August 19, 2022. | AFP Oh Broady! 😱Live clips: https://t.co/2nFwGblL1E🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 | @StuartBroad8 pic.twitter.com/SCkwjfD7g5— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 19, 2022